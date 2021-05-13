PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong 1.4 update: APK+OBB download link for global users (Android)

PUBG Cell 1.4 replace was once launched yesterday, i.e., May nicely nicely eleventh. The unique mannequin of the sport comes with a plethora of most modern points, together with a model unique automotive, a model unique taking pictures mode, and recurring snarl materials linked to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.

Clients can avail of the unique iteration utilizing the Google Play Retailer. It would maybe perhaps probably perhaps presumably even be downloaded by the APK file show on the sport’s official web web website.

Peek this put up on Instagram A put up shared by PUBG MOBILE (@pubgmobile)

This textual content affords a shrimp by shrimp guide to downloading the PUBG Cell 1.4 replace utilizing the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Cell and PUBG Cell Lite are banned in India. On account of this actuality, users from the nation are strictly urged now not to download the sport.

Furthermore be taught: When is Battlegrounds Cell India (PUBG Cell) coming to Play Retailer? Anticipated launch date, APK pre-registration, and further

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Cell 1.4 replace by the APK file

Clients originate now not require an OBB file to download the PUBG Cell 1.4 mannequin, and the APK is ample. There are two variants of the APK accessible:

Normal mannequin APK: Click on right here

Tiny/Compact mannequin APK: Click on right here

The size of the accepted mannequin is 990MB, whereas that of the compact mannequin is 661MB. On account of this actuality, users should guarantee that they’ve ample storage fame accessible.

Observe the steps given below to download and arrange the PUBG Cell 1.4 replace:

Step 1: Avid avid gamers should download both of the APK recordsdata on their Android units.

Step 2: As quickly because the file is downloaded, avid gamers must come across and arrange it. Ahead of doing so, users should allow the “Set up from Unknown Provide” choice.

Step 3: After the arrange is full, users can begin PUBG Cell on their units.

Within the compact variant, users should moreover download the useful resource packs in-game. On the alternative hand, avid gamers that download the accepted mannequin can launch having fun with PUBG Cell as quickly as a result of the arrange finishes.

Step 4: Lastly, users should log in to their accounts and launch having fun with PUBG Cell 1.4.

If users come across a parsing error, they are going to must take into fantasy re-downloading the file and following the an equivalent steps talked about above.

Patch notes

Peek this put up on Instagram A put up shared by PUBG MOBILE (@pubgmobile)

Listed under are a few of the points of the PUBG Cell 1.4 replace talked about within the patch notes:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May nicely nicely 25 – June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 – July 5)

Latest Enviornment Design: The Hangar (begins June 1)

Latest Automotive: Coupe RB

Latest Capturing Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and steadiness

Basic Effectivity Enhancements

Royale Circulation S19: Traverse (begins May nicely nicely 17)

Safety Enhancements

Latest Net web page guests Capabilities

Avid avid gamers can click on on this hyperlink to be taught the detailed patch notes.

Furthermore be taught: Kindly PUBG Cell avid gamers react to PUBG Cell India’s return (Battlegrounds Cell India) – toes MortaL, Scout, Jonathan, Ghatak, and further

Sign In/ Sign As much as Reply