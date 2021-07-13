PUBG MOBILE (KR) 1.5.0 APK for Android – Download



Do you ever dream of landing on an island with 99 other people and only your fists as weapons for defense? Well, with PUBG Mobile (KR) for android you can kill to your heart’s content. You can shoot to kill people from across the globe and defend your countries flag if you put it that way. Bur after you find some guns and ammo from abandoned houses.

PUBG MOBILE Korea version

Similar to PUBG’s global version, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (KR) is designed as an FPS open-world shooting game. The (KR) is short for Korea and this game is specifically designed for the audience in South Korea and East Asia. The Korean version of PUBG is identical to the PUBG Global when it comes to graphics and gameplay. Find a gun and stay in the circle. The last one standing wins.

The main currency is Donkasu Medals which are used to unlock premium crates. All the latest updates are first offered in the PUBG Korean version and then in the Global version. If you already have the Global version installed then don’t worry because you can download and install the PUBG (KR) version as well on the same device. Both will run smoothly giving you the best of both worlds. Read more about the Korean version of PUBG here.

PUBG (KR) requires a stable internet connection. Survive epic 100-player battles, and fast-paced 4v4 team deathmatch and zombie modes. Survival is key and the last one standing wins. You play as a normal person who parachutes, along with up to 99 other players, onto an island. Once they land, players scavenge for weapons, ammo, armor, and other supplies in a last-man-standing open-world map. The game’s map starts large but quickly shrinks as the zone around the island collapses into progressively smaller circles, forcing players together as the game goes on.

The controls have been well adapted to touch screen devices, as have the other objects and interactive elements in PUBG MOBILE (KR). You can enter buildings, drive vehicles, equip scopes, use first aid kits, vault over walls, etc.

Maps

MASSIVE BATTLE MAPS From Erangel to Miramar, Vikendi to Sanhok, compete on these enormous and detailed battlegrounds. Varying in size, terrain, day/night cycles, and dynamic weather from urban city spaces to frozen tundra, to dense jungles, aster each battleground’s secrets to create your own strategic approach to win.

Game Modes

You can enjoy several different game modes: solo, duo, or squads. If you do play with friends, you can even talk to them using your device’s microphone. Fire your weapon to your heart’s content! Be a lone wolf soldier or play with a Clan and answer the calls when help is needed. Lots of vehicles for all the different terrains in the game and an arsenal of realistic weapons. Find your perfect ride and pieces to cruise towards the final circle. New gameplay features and modes that keep PUBG MOBILE (KR) always growing and expanding.

