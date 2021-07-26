PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (25th July) to get free rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite features redemption code functionality like a few other famous battle royale titles on mobile platforms. The developers have set up a specific webpage for this purpose.When players claim a redeem code, these can provide a wide range of items. The rewards often include outfits, skins, popularity, and even more. Here is the latest PUBG Mobile Lite redemption code, along with the procedure to claim the items.PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code today 1x Heart (Chicken) is the reward (Image via Free Fire)Redeem code: BPHEZCZ949Reward: 1x Heart (Chicken)Gifting this item to a player’s space increases their popularity by 20 points.Note: This redeem code has been tried at the time of writing the article and is functional. Hence, users are recommended to use it at the earliest to collect the given rewards. How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile LiteSimilar to PUBG Mobile, the developers have also set up a Redemption Center for PUBG Mobile Lite where you can claim the rewards from the redeem code. Here are the steps:Step 1: You need to visit the PUBG Mobile Lite Redemption Center. Clicking here will guide you to the official website. Carefully enter your character ID, redeem code, and verification code (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)Step 2: Upon reaching the page, you should paste the Redeem Code into the text field alongside the other details, including the ID and verification code. After you have checked the information, tap the okay button (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite) Step 3: Subsequently, tap on the “Redeem” button. A pop-up will appear, providing the name of the rewards and asking you to confirm your details, including IGN and ID. After verifying the particulars, click the ok button. You need to claim the reward from the mail section. (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)Step 4: Items will soon be added to your PUBG Mobile Lite account. You will be able to claim it from the in-game mail. Press the collect button to get the item (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)If an error message shows up that states, “Redemption Limit Reached,” it indicates that the code has expired.Also read: 5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite with better graphics 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply