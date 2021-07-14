PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (27th July) to claim free rewards

A big reason for PUBG Mobile Lite’s popularity is its short and intense gameplay. Just like its better variant, PUBG Mobile Lite has the functionality to use the redeem code. This allows users to get free items without spending BC, the in-game currency.These redeem codes have limited validity and must be claimed quickly before they expire. There is a dedicated website for using these codes.PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today The reward for the redeem code (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)Redeem code: BPHAZCZKMMRewards: 1x Heart (Chicken)The redeem code has been tried and is working at the time of writing it. Users can quickly claim the rewards so that they do not miss out on the items. The image of the error message (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)Note: Players who have used the other two past codes BPHEZDZV9G and BPHEZCZ949, to get popularity cannot claim this one at any cost. They will face an error message which states, “Your account has already collected the reward.” How PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes can be usedYou can follow these steps to use the redeem codes:Step 1: PUBG Mobile Lite has an official redemption center where you can redeem all the codes. You will be redirected to the webpage by clicking on this link. You are required to type in all the required details in the text field (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)Step 2: Once you have entered all the necessary information, such as the redemption code and verification code, you can go ahead and click on the “Redeem” option. Check the specifics and click ok (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite) Step 3: There will be a dialog box on your screen, and it will be displaying various details. Click on the “OK” button after you have checked the specifics. The rewards are available can be collected from the mail section (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)Step 4: You should then open PUBG Mobile Lite to claim the reward. You will be able to find it in the mail section. Using it, a player can be gifted popularity.The error message “Redemption Limit Reached” indicates that the code is no longer valid and cannot be used.Also read: 5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite with better graphics 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply