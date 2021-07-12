PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes for today (July 12th): Free White Rabbit Set and Jungle Prey Parachute

Entertainment News

A redemption code in PUBG Cell Lite offers customers a more efficient draw to affect free rewards. On occasion, the builders originate these codes for PUBG Cell. Moreover, a total lot of these redeem codes furthermore work for the streamlined version.

There could be a redemption heart where customers can claim these rewards, and here is a listing of essentially the latest working PUBG Cell Lite redemption codes.

PUBG Cell Lite redeem code for at the novel time (July 12th)

White Rabbit Put

Listed below are the two PUBG Cell Lite redeem codes, alongside with the corresponding rewards:

BMTDZBZPRD – White Rabbit Put (1d)

Jungle Prey Parachute

PUBGMCREATIVE – Jungle Prey Parachute (1d)

Disclaimer: These are working PUBG Cell Lite redeem codes, and gamers must exhaust them hasty sooner than expiration.

A data on acquiring rewards by means of PUBG Cell Lite redeem codes

Gamers must apply these steps to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Cherish its better version, PUBG Cell Lite has a explicit redemption heart that gamers must talk over with.

Enter character ID, redeem code and verification code

Step 2: Once the customers are on the on-line quandary, they must absorb in the basic facts like their PUBG Cell ID, the given redeem code, and at final, the verification code.

Step 3: After the principle points were entered, they can faucet on the yellow redeem button. A message will seem on-conceal, asking gamers to envision if their facts are aesthetic.

Faucet the okay button after checking the principle points

Step 4: They must peaceable click the okay button after verifying the principle points to total the redemption course of. The rewards will likely be credited to their PUBG Cell Lite accounts internal a few seconds.

Items must be claimed from the mail gadget

Gamers must gain the items from the game’s mail gadget with 29 days. Moreover, it is miles well-known to illustrate that the duration for the items claimed is handiest one day.

Explain an error pop up reading that the “Redemption restrict reached,” it implies that the code has expired and can now no longer be claimed any longer by the participant.

