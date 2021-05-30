PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 release date and time revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is a scaled-down variant of PUBG Mobile, specifically designed for low-cease instrument prospects. Then once more, the gameplay mannequin and mechanism are now not so totally totally different.

Cherish the Royale Cross of PUBG Mobile, its lighter variant moreover has a Winner Cross that gives rewards in tiers. When avid gamers improvement all through the tiers, they purchase rewards.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 ends on the contemporary time, and the subsequent Winner plod Season 25 will open shortly. This textual content shares the open date and time of the contemporary Winner Cross Season 25 of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The begin date and time of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Cross Season 25 revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Cross Season 24 began this month and ended on the contemporary time, May properly perchance additionally thirtieth.

Players cannot entry the WP allotment until the subsequent season begins. The WP rewards allotment is locked. As contemporary seasons repeatedly open on the open of the month, PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Cross Season 25 will open on June 1, 2021, at 7: 30 a.m. (IST).

The Elite Cross Improve for 280 BC or the Elite Improve Plus for 800 BC will probably be available as repeatedly. As shortly as a result of the contemporary season begins, avid gamers can steal the upgrades.

All free rewards of PUBG Mobile Lite Winner plod Season 24

500 BP

(*25*) 50 Silver

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Ghost Guardian Sombrero

2x BP Card: 1-Hour

65 Silver

Mission Card (Season 24)

Ghost Guardian Veil

2x EXP Card

Scarlet Beast Parachute

120 Silver

Upgrading the Winner Cross

Prospects can steal the Elite Improve for 280 BC, and Elite Improve Plus for 800 BC

Prospects can comply with the steps given under to improve the Winner Cross in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open the Winner Cross allotment within the recreation.

Step 2: Faucet on the ‘Improve Cross’ alternative and decide the specified alternative.

Press ‘OK’ to confirm

Step 3: A contemporary dialog field will appear to confirm the steal. Faucet on the ‘Okay’ button, and the Winner Cross will probably be upgraded.

