Entertainment News PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which battle royale game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

Written by

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth are two of probably the most broadly performed battle royale video video games on Android smartphones. Whereas PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth are optimized for low-raze smartphones, this text compares the 2 titles’ gameplay and graphics to determine which one delivers better effectivity on a 4 GB RAM software. PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Hearth Free Hearth Minimal System Necessities: Obtain Dimension – 710 MB

Working System – Android 4.0.3

RAM – 1 GB (Fast – 2 GB)

Processor – Mediatek MT6737M quad-core PUBG Mobile Lite Minimal System Necessities: Obtain Dimension – 610 MB

Working System – Android 4.1

RAM – 1 GB (Fast – 2 GB)

Processor – Qualcomm Processor Gameplay (*4*)

Each PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth fragment established battle royale substances. This implies matches in the video video games are received by being the closing individual surviving on the digital battleground.

A basic PUBG Mobile Lite match sees 60 avid avid gamers combating it out on an island. Nonetheless, a BR match in Free Hearth sees 50 avid avid gamers touchdown on an island to duke it out.

Each match continues for 15-20 minutes in each video video games.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite maps devour extra texture, contemplating a extra immersive gameplay experience. On Android devices with 4 GB of RAM, the game can with out issues generate as much as 60 frames per 2nd (FPS) on most graphics settings.

Graphics comparability of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth

Free Hearth’s graphics devour been optimized for low-raze devices. Even with 2 GB RAM, the game runs at a tender 30-45 FPS. Therefore, the game can type as much as 60 frames per 2nd with a 4 GB RAM software or elevated and can bolt at most functionality.

Verdict: Which is fitter?

(*4*)