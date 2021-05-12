PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which battle royale game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth are two of probably the most broadly performed battle royale video video games on Android smartphones.
Whereas PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth are optimized for low-raze smartphones, this text compares the 2 titles’ gameplay and graphics to determine which one delivers better effectivity on a 4 GB RAM software.
PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Hearth
Free Hearth
Minimal System Necessities:
Obtain Dimension – 710 MB
Working System – Android 4.0.3
RAM – 1 GB (Fast – 2 GB)
Processor – Mediatek MT6737M quad-core
PUBG Mobile Lite
Minimal System Necessities:
Obtain Dimension – 610 MB
Working System – Android 4.1
RAM – 1 GB (Fast – 2 GB)
Processor – Qualcomm Processor
Gameplay
Each PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth fragment established battle royale substances. This implies matches in the video video games are received by being the closing individual surviving on the digital battleground.
A basic PUBG Mobile Lite match sees 60 avid avid gamers combating it out on an island. Nonetheless, a BR match in Free Hearth sees 50 avid avid gamers touchdown on an island to duke it out.
Each match continues for 15-20 minutes in each video video games.
Graphics
PUBG Mobile Lite maps devour extra texture, contemplating a extra immersive gameplay experience. On Android devices with 4 GB of RAM, the game can with out issues generate as much as 60 frames per 2nd (FPS) on most graphics settings.
Free Hearth’s graphics devour been optimized for low-raze devices. Even with 2 GB RAM, the game runs at a tender 30-45 FPS. Therefore, the game can type as much as 60 frames per 2nd with a 4 GB RAM software or elevated and can bolt at most functionality.
Verdict: Which is fitter?
Each of those video video games devour been developed to bolt easily on low-raze devices. As a finish outcome, each will bolt flawlessly on devices that devour 4 GB RAM.
PUBG Mobile Lite has a runt revenue over Free Hearth due to its neatly off graphics. Since Free Hearth is much less spectacular graphically, it has additional substances for avid avid gamers to devour, akin to pets, character skills, and extra.
Free Hearth is suggested for avid avid gamers who desire a extra specialised battle royale experience. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, is an licensed danger for a basic and sensible battle royale experience.
Disclaimer: The views expressed listed right here completely belong to the creator. Gamers can in the least occasions devour their views and picks.
