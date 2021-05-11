PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 6 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth are two of primarily probably the most broadly performed struggle royale video games on low-dwell Android smartphones.

Whereas PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth are well-optimized for low-dwell smartphones, this text compares the 2 titles’ gameplay and graphics to favor which one performs larger on items with 6 GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Hearth

Free Hearth

Minimal Machine Necessities:

Obtain Dimension – 710 MB

Working Machine – Android 4.0.3

RAM – 1 GB (Advised – 2 GB)

Processor – Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimal Machine Necessities:

Obtain Dimension – 610 MB

Working Machine – Android 4.1

RAM – 1 GB (Advised – 2 GB)

Processor – Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay

Each PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth half earlier struggle royale components. This suggests fits in the video games are obtained by being the closing explicit individual standing on the digital battleground.

A traditional PUBG Mobile Lite match sees 60 avid avid gamers fighting it out on an island. Within the meantime, a BR match in Free Hearth sees 50 avid avid gamers touchdown on an island to struggle for the exhaust.

Each match lasts between 15-20 minutes in each video games.

Graphics

Graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Hearth

PUBG Mobile Lite maps personal extra texture, bearing in mind a extra reasonable gameplay skills. On Android items with 6 GB of RAM, the game can with out problems generate as much as 60 frames per 2nd on most graphics settings.

Free Hearth’s graphics personal been tailored for low-dwell items. Alternatively, even with the suggested 2 GB RAM, the game runs at a fragile 30 – 45 FPS. The game can resist 60 frames per 2nd with a 6 GB RAM instrument or larger and might bustle at most functionality.

Verdict: Which is larger?

(*6*)

Each of those video games personal been designed to bustle with out issues on low-dwell items. In consequence, each will work fully on items with 6 GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a marginal help over Free Hearth on fable of of its rich graphics. Since Free Hearth is much less spectacular graphically, it has extra facets for avid avid gamers to revel in, similar to pets, characters with skills, and extra.

Free Hearth is suggested for avid avid gamers who need a queer struggle royale skills. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the a complete lot of hand, is an very neutral right risk for a traditional and reasonable struggle royale skills.

Disclaimer: The views expressed listed proper right here completely belong to the creator. Gamers can continuously personal their get pleasure from views and alternatives.

