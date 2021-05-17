PUBG Mobile National Championship 2021 Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh: How to register, requirements, and schedule

The registrations for the PUBG Cell Nationwide Championship 2021 (PMNC) for all three areas, i.e., Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal, agree with began on the current time, i.e., on the seventeenth of May maybe properly per likelihood properly moreover, and might per likelihood properly serene breeze on besides the thirtieth of May maybe properly per likelihood properly moreover.

The in-game qualification stage of the match is scheduled to be held from the Seventh to thirteenth June, whereas the neighborhood stage will probably be held from twenty fourth June to 4th July. The semi-finals will probably be performed from ninth to 18th July, and the colossal finals are scheduled for twenty second to twenty fifth July.

The match boasts a big prize pool of $30,000 (45 lakh PKR/25 lakh BDT/35 lakh NPR). The winner of the respective PUBG Cell Nationwide Championship might per likelihood additionally qualify for the next PUBG Cell Professional League.

PUBG Cell Nationwide championship agenda

Steps to register for the PUBG Cell Nationwide Championship 2021

Step 1: Skedaddle to the Fb net specific of PUBG Cell South Asia Esports and click on on on the registration hyperlink.

Step 2: Click on on on the Registration banner and browse the requirements, FAQs, and phrases and conditions.

Step 3: Scroll down and include within the workforce names and areas.

Step 4: Have within the captain’s and participant’s recordsdata, paying homage to title, electronic message identification, persona identification, residency, and identification proof quantity.

Step 4: Click on on on the Submit button.

Necessities

Avid gamers wants to be a minimal of 16 years ragged as of the match’s initiating up date. All avid avid gamers on the roster wants to be like minded residents or residents of the put that the workforce registers in. Workforce rosters ought to embody a minimal of 4 avid avid gamers at some point of the in-game qualification spherical. All squad members wants to be a minimal of stage 30 or above and snide Platinum V. Avid gamers are absolutely allowed to make use of cellular items at some point of the match (alongside aspect the in-game qualification spherical). Avid gamers who use tablets or a PC emulator will probably be disqualified from the sport.

