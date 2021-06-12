PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 finals Day 3 overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 3 of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 Finals ended today with TJB displacing DKG from the pole dwelling by a whisker.

On the discontinue of the third day, TJB leads the points desk with 87 kills and 170 points. DKG slipped to 2nd dwelling with 65 kills and 160 points. STE maintained third dwelling with 141 points, whereas Group SMG jumped seven places to create fourth.

Fan-favourite Nova XQF and 4 AM as quickly as all each different time had a regular day, as they accomplished in eleventh and twelfth places respectively.

(*3*) Top 5 cancel leaders after PEL s2 Finals Day 3

DKG Tian leads the cancel chief charts with 29 kills, adopted by TJB Solely S with 28 kills. SMG Comely additionally makes it to the guidelines with 21 kills.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Gigantic Finals Day 3 overall standings

(*5*) PEL 2021 Season 2 finals overall standings after day 3

The very important match, carried out on Miramar, turned gained by TJB with 9 kills. That they had been adopted by STE and LGD with 9 kills each. LGD ChengC eradicated six avid players to obtain the MVP title.

(*2*) PEL 2021 Season 2 finals overall standings after day 3

Reagan S Gaming claimed their 2nd match on Miramar with six kills. Nonetheless, Group SMG topped the points desk with 12 frags, with their up to date addition, Xz, taking 5 kills to screech the MVP title. TJB eradicated 11 enemies to the foyer.

Group SMG carried out passively to screech the third match on Sanhok with handiest two frags. STE topped the charts with 11 kills, whereas Group Weibo took out seven enemies, with their enormous title participant Beizhai bagging the MVP title with 4 frags.

The fourth match, carried out on the traditional draw of Erangel, turned all each different time gained by Group SMG, nonetheless this time, they confirmed aggressive gameplay to get 13 frags. Their enormous title participant, FlowerC, took six frags, and turned awarded the MVP title. 4 AM secured 2nd dwelling with 10 kills within the match.

The fifth and closing match, carried out on Erangel, turned gained by TEC with 9 kills. TJB confirmed aggressive gameplay to obtain 11 frags within the match. DKG Tian bagged the MVP title as he eradicated seven enemies to the foyer.

This may even want some effort to stop TJB and DKG on the ultimate day, as each groups possess a mountainous lead over the other groups.

