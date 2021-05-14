PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 2 day 2 overall standings 

Day 2 of the 2nd week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded this day. The top 10 groups dangle licensed for the 2nd weekly finals whereas the bottom 5 will dangle to sit down out this week.

On the dwell of the day, The Chosen topped the charts with 34 kills and 58 factors, adopted by LGD Gaming with 31 kills and 54 factors. JDE is in third predicament with 26 kills and 54 factors. Fan-accepted 4 Enraged Males had a horrendous day as they secured twelfth ship and did not qualify for the weekly finals. Chosen Alan was once the highest fragger of the day with 14 eliminations, TJB OnlyS moreover took 9 kills inside the day.

The day began with JDE profitable on Miramar with 9 kills, whereas TEC carried out aggressively to secure 2nd ship with 10 kills adopted by ACT Gaming with seven frags.

LGD acquired the 2nd match on Miramar with eight kills. Nonetheless, The Chosen topped the factors desk with 11 kills. They had been adopted by All Avid players with seven kills. TC Alan was once awarded the MVP title as he took 5 frags.

Staff Sport acquired the third match on Sanhok with 10 eliminations adopted by All Avid players with 4 kills. Tianba and Staff Weibo took 5 kills each.

JDE clinched the fourth match on Erangel with 12 kills, adopted by TJB and Staff Pai with seven and eight kills respectively.

The fifth and shutting match on Erangel was once acquired by Tong Jia Bao Esports (TJB) with 9 eliminations adopted by The Chosen with eight kills. LGD took seven frags inside the match.

Licensed groups for the Week 2 Finals(Day 3 and 4) of the PEL 2021 Season 2:

1. The Chosen

2. LGD

3. TJB

4. JDE

5. Staff Sport

6. Staff Weibo

7. TEC

8. STE

9. ACT

10. Tianba

11. Nova XQF

12. RNG

13. Philosophize Time

14. Q9

15. Staff SMG

