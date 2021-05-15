PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 2 day 3 overall standings 

The third day of the 2nd week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with Season 1 champions Staff Weibo dominating the day.

On the dwell of the day, Staff Weibo sits on the tip of the leaderboard with 43 kills and 85 capabilities, adopted by Royal By no means Give Up(RNG) with 24 kills and 57 capabilities. TJB carried out in third set aside with 21 kills and 46 capabilities. Fan favorites Nova XQF and Six Two Eight( STE) carried out in fifth and sixth house with 43 capabilities each. RNG 77H was once the tip fragger of the day with 12 eliminations.

The vital factor match, performed on Miramar, was once received by JD Esports with six frags. Nonetheless, Staff Weibo topped the capabilities desk with 12 kills the place Z9 alone took 5 frags. Titan Esports Membership eradicated 9 enemies

Expose Time emerged victorious inside the 2nd match, over once more performed on Miramar, with 10 kills adopted by Staff Weibo and Nova XQF with 9 and eight frags respectively. Enormous identify participant Paraboy was once awarded the MVP title as he took 5 frags.

Staff Weibo over once more claimed the third match, performed on the rainforest draw of Sanhok, with a whopping 15 eliminations, and was once adopted by RNG and LGD with six and seven kills respectively.

The fourth match, performed on Erangel, was once received by TEC with 9 kills. RNG secured 2nd house with seven frags the place their megastar fragger 77H alone took 4 kills. LGD secured 9 eliminations inside the match.

The fifth and last match of the day was once received by TJB with 10 kills, adopted by Tianba with six kills. STE secured third house with 9 eliminations.

PEL 2021 S2 Weekly Finals 2 Day 4 Agenda:

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP

