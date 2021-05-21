PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 3 Day 1 overall standing 

The primary day of the third week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded on the current time. The tip 5 groups from Day 1 beget edifying for the third weekly finals, whereas the rest ten groups beget been relegated to the elimination spherical (Day 2). The occasion commenced on April thirtieth and may proceed besides June thirteenth.

Crew Weibo topped the charts with 29 kills and 64 capabilities on the give up of the primary day, adopted by fan-favourite Nova XQF with 29 kills and 56 capabilities. On account of the closing match, Expose Time jumped seven areas to connect on the third construct of abode with 29 kills and 5 capabilities.

These three LGD Gaming and Crew Sport moreover edifying for the third weekly finals with 52 and 43 capabilities, respectively.

PEL 2021 Week 3 Day 1: Normal standings

Day 1 of the third week of PEL 2021 Season 2 started with Titan Esports Membership a hit on Miramar with eight kills, adopted by RNG and Crew Weibo with six and seven frags, the place Weibo Mingskr bagged the MVP title with 4 eliminations.

LGD claimed the 2nd match carried out on Miramar with 11 kills, adopted by Crew Sport and Crew Weibo with 9 kills each. Weibo Beizhai was once awarded the MVP as he eradicated 4 players to the lobby.

JD Esports obtained the third match carried out on Sanhok with 5 kills. Alternatively, The Chosen topped the capabilities desk within the 2nd match with eight eliminations, whereas Nova XQF secured seven kills within the third match. Nova Yi bagged the MVP title with 5 frags.

The fourth match, carried out on Erangel, was once obtained by TJB with eight kills, adopted by Crew SMG and Crew Weibo with seven and 9 kills. SMG Take into accout bagged the MVP title with 5 eliminations.

Throughout all as quickly as extra, enjoying on Erangel, the fifth and shutting match was once obtained by Expose Time with a whopping 15 kills. They beget been eradicated in a two versus three conflict within the closing closing circle. Crew Weibo and LGD secured 2nd and third insist, respectively, with six kills each.

(*3*) Prime 5 assassinate leaders

