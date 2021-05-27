PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 4 Day 1 overall standings 

The fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 kicked off today. The pause 15 groups from the outdated week will play 5 matches on Day 1 to resolve their 5 weekly finals berths, whereas the highest probably ten groups will face elimination rounds on Day 2. The match play started on April 30 and can discontinue on June 13.

On the discontinue of the precept day, fan-favorite Nova XQF topped the charts with 38 kills and 84 sides. They have been adopted by TJB with 27 kills and 61 sides, whereas LGD Gaming secured the third plan with 27 kills and 59 sides.

The closing two berths went to Reveal Time and Six Two Eight (STE), who licensed for the Week 4 finals with 57 and 46 sides, respectively. Crew Weibo and 4 Contaminated Males had an in kind day as they secured tenth and fourteenth area respectively.

High 5 wreck leaders from PEL week 4 day 1

Nova Advise had primarily probably the most kills on the precept day with 18, adopted by TJB OnlyS with 11.

PEL 2021 Week 4 Day 1: Complete standings

As a result of the precept match of the match started on Miramar, TJB obtained with 10 kills, adopted by The Chosen and Nova XQF with 12 and 7 frags, respectively.

Reveal Time claimed the second match performed on Miramar with seven kills. On the alternative hand, TEC topped the sides desk with 9 kills, because of participant 1812, who alone accounted for 4 kills. Crew SMG secured third area with eight kills.

The third match, which was as quickly as performed on Sanhok, was as quickly as obtained by Nova XQF with 10 kills. LGD secured second area with 9 kills, whereas their obligatory particular person fragger Suki bagged the MVP title with 5 frags. STE secured third plan with eight frags.

The fourth match, performed on Erangel, was as quickly as once more obtained by Nova XQF with ten kills, adopted by Crew Recreation and Reveal Time with seven and 6 kills apiece. With eight eliminations, Nova Advise took residence the MVP title.

The fifth and shutting match of the day was as quickly as obtained by TJB with 9 kills. Nova XQF (ten kills) and LGD (eight kills) secured second and third area, respectively. RNG was as quickly as eradicated early nonetheless managed to elevate 10 kills throughout the match.

