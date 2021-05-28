PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded on the current time. The underside fifteen teams of the week competed over 5 matches for ten weekly finals qualification spots.

On the stop of day 2, Tianba topped the charts with 27 kills and 70 sides, adopted by Crew SMG with 28 kills and 52 sides. Fan-favourite 4 Offended Males grabbed third enviornment with 30 kills and 51 sides. 4 AM Suk modified into the top fragger of the day with 13 frags, adopted by SMG FlowerC and TC Alan with 10 kills every.

After missing out three situations already, Crew Pai and All Avid players lastly managed to qualify for his or her first weekly finals. PEL 2021 S1 champion Crew Weibo would possibly maybe not qualify for the finals and want to take a seat out the weekly finals with RNG.

PEL 2021 Week 4 Day 2: Complete standings

The day began with ACT Gaming profitable the primary match on Miramar with a whopping 15 kills, adopted by The Chosen and DKG with 12 and 6 frags. 4 AM modified into eradicated early, however they grabbed 5 kills.

4 Offended Males claimed the second match, carried out on Miramar, with 11 kills, with Suk choosing up 4 kills. Crew SMG took 11 kills within the match.

JDE carried out passively to hold the third match carried out on Sanhok with 4 kills. On the selection hand, All Avid players topped the sides desk with seven eliminations, whereas 4 AM secured 9 kills within the third match. Hasaki took 4 kills and modified into awarded the MVP title.

The fourth match, carried out on Erangel, modified into gained by Tianba with 14 kills. Crew Pai secured second enviornment with six frags, adopted by Crew SMG with seven frags.

The fifth and shutting match modified into gained by Crew Pai with 5 kills. The Chosen and JDE secured second and third areas with seven and 5 kills respectively.

Licensed teams for the Week 4 Finals of the PEL 2021 Season 2

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 finals teams

1. Nova XQF

2. LGD Gaming

3. TJB

4. JD Esports

5. Crew Pai

6. All Avid players

7. ACT Gaming

8. Six Two Eight(STE)

9. 4 Offended Males

10. Tianba

11. The Chosen

12. DKG

13. Show camouflage Time

14. RSG

15. Crew SMG

