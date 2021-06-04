PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 5 day 1 overall standings 

The fifth and shutting week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 commenced on the novel time. All of the scheme via the primary day, the pinnacle 15 groups accomplished a complete of 5 matches unfold over three maps.

The tip 5 groups obedient for the weekly finals. The closing 10 groups have been relegated to elimination day, the put they, alongside with the underside 5 groups of the sooner week, will compete for the ultimate 10 qualification spots.

On the keep of the primary day, fan-favourite Nova XQF topped the charts with 30 kills and 62 features. They have been adopted by TJB with 23 kills and 57 features, whereas LGD Gaming secured the third order with 21 kills and 55 features.

Two further spots have been earned by The Chosen and Crew SMG, who obedient for the weekly finals with 49 and 45 features, respectively. STE and 4 Offended Males had a customary day as they secured seventh and tenth location.

Prime 5 assassinate leaders from PEL week 5 day 1

RSG QingBaoB had primarily essentially the most kills on the primary day with 13, adopted by Nova Concern with 11 eliminations.

PEL 2021 Week 5 Day 1: Whole standings

The primary match of the match, accomplished on Miramar, grew to become obtained by All Gamers with a whopping 14 kills. The fragger 15zy bought eight frags. The personnel grew to become adopted by DKG and Nova XQF with 11 and 12 frags, respectively.

The Chosen claimed the second match, which grew to become accomplished on Miramar, with 10 kills. Tianba took 9 kills inside the match, securing second location, whereas Current Time took seven kills inside the match.

The third match, which grew to become accomplished on Sanhok, grew to become obtained by week 4 champion Crew SMG with 5 kills. Crew Pai secured second location with six kills. RSG took 5 frags inside the match, whereas their fragger QingBaob bagged the MVP title with all 5 frags.

The fourth match, accomplished on Erangel, grew to become obtained by TJB with a whopping 15 kills, adopted by Nova XQF and The Chosen with 11 and 5 kills each. With six eliminations, Nova Concern took residence the MVP title.

The fifth and shutting match of the day grew to become obtained by LGD with 9 kills. 4 Offended Males went into aggressive mode and took 10 kills, the put Suk on my own took seven frags and have become awarded the MVP title.

