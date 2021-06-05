PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 season 2 week 5 day 3 overall standings 

The third day of the fifth and shutting week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded this current day.

The end fifteen teams of the week are preventing it out over ten matches of the weekly finals unfold over two days. Solely the facets amassed within the weekly finals will seemingly be counted within the finals league rating.

On the end of the day, Group SMG topped the facets desk with 35 kills and 78 facets. SMG confirmed fixed gameplay all the perfect intention through the day and proved themselves a power to be reckoned with.

With two consecutive wins, fan-favorites Nova XQF secured 2nd house with 36 kills and 74 facets. LGD Gaming carried out in third predicament with 32 kills and 65 facets.

Nova Current was the tip fragger of the day with 14 eliminations, whereas his teammate, Paraboy, took 9 frags. LGD Suki and SMG FlowerC have been the 2nd and third most life like in all probability fraggers of the day with 14 and 12 frags respectively.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 5 Day 3

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 5 day 3 complete standings

The indispensable match, performed on Miramar, was received by DKG with eight frags. However, LGD topped the facets desk with 10 frags. SMG and Nova XQF took 9 kills within the match.

(*5*) (*2*) PEL 2021 Season 2 week 5 day 3 complete standings

All Avid avid gamers emerged victorious within the 2nd match, performed on Miramar over again, with eight kills. LGD throughout over again confirmed exemplary gameplay and topped the facets desk with 12 kills, with their well-known explicit individual fragger Suki by myself taking 9 frags.

(*3*)

Group SMG claimed the third match performed on the rainforest plan of Sanhok with eight eliminations. Group Weibo bagged the 2nd predicament with 9 kills. Nova XQF was eradicated early however managed to obtain six frags, the save their well-known explicit individual participant Current was awarded the MVP title with three frags.

The fourth match, performed on Erangel, was received by Nova XQF with 10 kills. Q9 secured 2nd house and took out 9 enemies, whereas All Avid avid gamers took out seven enemies.

The fifth and shutting match of the day was over again received by Nova XQF with six kills, as Paraboy defeated TC Alan in a 1v1 battle to clinch the rep. The Chosen secured 2nd house with eight frags. Alan was awarded the MVP title for his 4 frags.

PEL 2021 S2 Weekly Finals 5 Day 4 Schedule:

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Charge In/ Charge As lots as Acknowledge