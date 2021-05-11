PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Championship Season 3 teams and date revealed 

The Spring season of PUBG Cell Esports is in its remaining leg, teams and avid gamers from all throughout the sphere are gearing up for his or her respective regional finals. With almost your total nationwide finals of the PUBG Cell Marvelous League over in Southeast Asia, the qualifying teams will likely be eyeing the PUBG Cell Marvelous League SEA Championship Season 3.

The mighty occasion is scheduled to be an on-line affair starting from Might perhaps moreover merely twenty first, 2021. The occasion will span a length of 3 days ending on twenty third Might perhaps moreover merely, 2021. 16 teams will qualify from lots of areas in Southeast Asia and compete inside the occasion.

Edifying teams for the PUBG Cell Marvelous League Southeast Asia Championship Season 3:

Edifying teams from Indonesia

1.) Bigetron RA (PMPL: SEA Season 2 Champions)- Indonesia

2.) Geek Fam ID (PMPL: Indonesia Finals Season 3 Winners) – Indonesia

3.) Aura Esports (PMPL: Indonesia Finals Season 3 Third Dwelling) – Indonesia

4.) Evos Esports (PMPL: Indonesia League Stage Season 3 Runner-Ups)- Indonesia

(*3*) Edifying teams from Thailand

5.) Faze Clan (PMPL: Thailand Finals Season 3 Winners) – Thailand

6.) The Infinity (PMPL: Thailand Finals Season 3 Third Dwelling) – Thailand

7.) Valdus The Raze (PMPL: Thailand League Stage Season 3 Winners) – Thailand

8.) RS Malaysia ((PMPL: MYSG Finals Season 3 Winners) – Malaysia

9.) Geek Fam MY (PMPL: MYSG Finals Season 3 Runner-Ups) – Malaysia

10.) Dingoz MPX (PMPL: MYSG League Stage Season 3 Winners) – Malaysia

Edifying teams from Vietnam

11.) HVNB (PMPL: Vietnam Finals Season 3 Winners) – Vietnam

12.) Eagle Esport (PMPL: Vietnam Finals Season 3 Runner-Ups) – Vietnam

13.) Infinity IQ (PMPL: Vietnam League Stage Season 3 Winners) – Vietnam

14.) DemiGod Incognito (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 Winners) – Philippines

15.) Orange Esports (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 Runner-Ups) – Cambodia

16.) Be a part of Me Yellow (PMCO: SouthEast Asia Wildcard 2021 third Dwelling) – Cambodia

Defending Champions Bigetron RA, Valdus the Raze and Faze Clan from Thailand will likely be a couple of of the teams to see out for as they preserve bought been performing fairly efficiently inside essentially the most fashionable tournaments.

Geek Fam Indonesia and Evos Esports with their recruit and star participant Microboy are amongst the fan favorites.

Excessive 5 terminator from PUBG Cell Marvelous League SEA Championship

It could be attention-grabbing to see the efficiency of newly emerged teams just like The Infinity, HVNB, and Dingox MPX.

With the occasion almost 10 days away, teams will see to iron out your total kinks from their group and will intention for the final championship.

Sign In/ Sign As much as Reply