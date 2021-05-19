PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia Day 2 overall standings

The 2nd day of the PUBG Cell Genuine League (PMPL) Season 1 Arabia concluded on the latest time. Primarily the predominant-ever PMPL for the Arabian plight boasts a big prize pool of $150,000 USD. It follows the format of Weekdays and Superweekends.

On the pause of the 2nd day, Nasr Esports leads the ultimate substances desk with 57 kills and 120 substances, adopted by Yalla Esports with 31 kills and 77 substances. The pause 16 teams preserve licensed for the foremost orderly weekend.

Sadly, Galaxy Racer did not qualify for the foremost orderly weekend.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Weekdays 1 normal standings

(*1*) PMPL Season 1 Arabia weekdays 1 Overall standings

The day began with Fanatic Zombies adequate the foremost match on the wilderness blueprint of Miramar with seven kills. Raad secured 2nd state of affairs whereas Flare Precise Group secured third state of affairs with 9 and 10 eliminations respectively. GXR was eradicated within the early rotation within the twelfth state of affairs with handiest two kills.

Ikurd Esports claimed the 2nd match on the on a regular basis blueprint of Erangel with 5 frags, adopted by Hotline Esports and Yalla Esports with eight and 5 kills. GXR was eradicated early once more, as they have been sandwiched between two teams.

Yalla Esports emerged victorious within the third match once more performed on Miramar with seven kills. Sudor Esports secured 2nd state of affairs with seven eliminations, adopted by Scytes with eight frags. Galaxy Racer as quickly as once more dissatisfied and have been eradicated early with apt one extinguish.

The fourth match of the day was gained by Arab GSG with 9 kills adopted by Nasr Esports and Flare Precise employees with 11 and 9 kills respectively. Galaxy Racer displayed sad gameplay and was as quickly as once more eradicated early.

The fifth and final match was gained by Nasr Esports with 14 kills. Alpha Legends secured 2nd state of affairs with 5 kills.

Nice teams for the foremost superweekend:-

1. Nasr Esports

2. Yalla Esports

3. Scytes

4. RTG Esports

5. Zombies Esports

6. Guyz Esports

7. Raad

8. Rcd Infinity

9. Sudor Esports

10. Alpha Esports

11. Falcon Esports

12. Arab Gsg

13. Precise Tiger9

14. Hotline Esports

15. Flare Precise

16. Ikurd Esports

