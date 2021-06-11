PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Championship day 1 overall standings, top 10 players, highlights, and more

The PUBG Cell Professional League (PMPL) South Asia Championship commenced this day. The head 16 groups will compete over the route of 4 days within the PMPL Championship. The match boasts an unlimited prize pool of $150,000.

On the discontinuance of Day 1 of the match, PMPL SA S3 champion DRS Gaming topped the ultimate factors desk with 38 kills and 103 factors, adopted by Mongolian crew Astra Academy with 39 kills and 98 factors. Deadeyes Guys secured the third area with 62 factors whereas Zeus Esports took the fourth set.

(*1*) Excessive 10 MVP rating after PMPL South Asia Championship day 1

Astra Circulation leads the ultimate waste desk with a whopping 23 kills in six suits.

PMPL SA Championship Day 1 normal standings

The primary match, performed on the standard diagram of Erangel, grew to become as soon as claimed by Mongolian crew Astra Academy with 9 frags, the set their fragger Circulation took six frags alone and grew to become as soon as awarded the MVP title. 1952 took second set with 10 eliminations.

Deadeyes Guys obtained the second match performed on the rainforest diagram of Sanhok with 12 frags as their fragger Suyog bagged the MVP title with six frags. Astra Academy confirmed persistence and secured second set with 5 frags. Stalwart Esports grew to become as soon as eradicated early. It managed to bewitch 11 frags.

Astra Academy claimed the third and fourth match, performed in Miramar and Erangel, with 13 and 9 frags. DRS Gaming secured second set in each the suits with 5 and 7 eliminations.

The fifth match, performed on Sanhok, grew to become as soon as obtained by 1952 with eight frags. Nonetheless, Zeus Esports topped the match desk with 15 frags, the set their megastar participant Zyoll took 9 frags to fetch the MVP.

The sixth and closing match of the day grew to become as soon as obtained by DRS Gaming with 13 frags, adopted by Educated to Waste with seven frags, Zeus Esports took seven frags within the match.

