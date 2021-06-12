PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia championship day 2: AstraAcademy leads

PUBG Cellular: PMPL South Asia Championship Day 2: Astra Academy is main the leaderboard after Day 2. PUBG Cellular Professional League South Asia Championship Day 2 matches passed off immediately the place we’ve got witnessed extra aggressive Esports motion in six matches. After exhibiting a tremendous efficiency in day 1, Astra Academy maintains their momentum within the day 2 as effectively.

Astra Academy is at the moment main the leaderboard after Day 2 matches of PMPL South Asia Championship. Group has secured whole 82 Factors in day 2 and secured the highest place at general leaderboard with 180 factors. Nepali crew, DRS Gaming who was main the leaderboard after day 1, ranked right down to second place the place crew have whole 154 factors in whole.

PUBG Cellular Professional League South Asia Championship Day 2 Abstract –

After play of six matches, ZEUS Esports got here with their first rooster dinner in match 7. Group has secured whole 11 kills within the match 7 the place Astra Academy completed at second place. PN Crew has proven a dominating efficiency within the match 8 of Championship. They’ve secured the very best 17 kills in a match of PMPL South Asia Championship. Third match of day 2 (general ninth match) has received by 1952 the place the crew has snatched the rooster dinner from the hand of APEC INC.

Astra Academy has secured the rooster dinner within the tenth match of PMPL South Asia Championship whereas securing 8 kills within the match. DRS Gaming emerged because the winner of the second final match of Day 2 with 6 kills. Astra Academy has completed at sixth place within the match with 11 kills. Lit Esports has secured final win of the day 2 with 8 kills. Let’s have a look on the general standings after the conclusion of 12 matches of the match.

PMPL South Asia Championship: Day 2 General standings

Astra Academy – 180 Factors DRS Gaming – 154 Factors ZEUS ESPORTS – 116 Factors 1952 – 114 Factors PN CREW – 100 Factors APES INC – 95 Factors Deadeyes Guys – 93 Factors Stalwart Esports – 92 Factors LIT Esports – 83 Factors 7Sea Esports – 82 Factors Skylightz Gaming -80 Factors HIGH VOLTAGE – 74 Factors Educated to Kill – 48 Factors SDGaming – 41 Factors INV Esports – 40 Factors Nightmare – 32 Factors

The third and fourth day of the PMPL South Asia Championship will happen on twelfth and thirteenth June 2021. Complete 6 matches will happen on every matchday. You may watch matches reside on the official YouTube and Fb web page of PUBG Cellular Esports.