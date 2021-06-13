PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Championship Day 3: Astra Academy

PUBG Cell: PMPL South Asia Championship Day 3: Astra Academy



PUBG Cell: PMPL South Asia Championship Day 3: Astra Academy will not be within the temper of leaving the highest spot of leaderboard after Day 3 : Day 3 Matches of PUBG Cell Professional League South Asia Championship came about at present the place we’ve seen some wonderful efficiency by groups. Astra Academy will not be within the temper of stepping up from prime place of leaderboard. They’re main the leaderboard after 18 matches.

Astra Academy is at present main the leaderboard after Day 3 matches of PMPL South Asia Championship. Workforce has secured whole 48 Factors in day 3 and secured the highest place at total leaderboard with 228 factors. ZEUS ESPORTS secured the second spot within the leaderboard with 186 factors.

PMPL South Asia Championship Day 3 Abstract –

Third Day of PUBG Cell Professional League South Asia Championship kicked off with a bang the place Deadeyes Guys has proven a dominant efficiency in first map. Deadeyes Guys has secured the hen dinner in map of Erangel with 15 kills. Lit Esports got here up with hen dinner within the second match the place staff secured 7 kills within the map of Sanhok. Astra Academy emerged because the winner of third match of third day whereas securing 9 kills within the match.

ZEUS ESPORTS has secured the hen dinner within the fourth match of day the place they’ve secured whole 13 kills within the match. Educated To Kill received the second final match of day 3 within the map of Sanhok and secured whole 13 kills within the match. Skylightz Gaming got here up with the hen dinner within the final match of day the place staff has secured whole 10 kills within the match.

PMPL South Asia Championship: Day 3 Total standings –

Astra Academy – 228 Factors

ZEUS ESPORTS – 186 Factors

DRS Gaming – 182 Factors

APES INC – 154 Factors

Deadeyes Guys – 152 Factors

Stalwart Esports – 151 Factors

1952 – 149 Factors

PN CREW – 142 Factors

LIT Esports – 124 Factors

7Sea Esports – 124 Factors

Skylightz Gaming – 119 Factors

Educated to Kill – 117 Factors

HIGH VOLTAGE – 115 Factors

INV Esports – 78 Factors

SDGaming – 66 Factors

Nightmare – 53 Factors

Final day of PMPL South Asia Championship will happen on thirteenth June 2021. Complete 6 matches will happen on the final matchday to resolve the champion. You possibly can watch matches stay on official YouTube and Fb web page of PUBG Cell Esports.