PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas championship: Teams, schedule, viewers reward, and where to watch

The primary-ever PUBG Mobile Educated League Championship of the Americas area is beginning up off from June seventeenth.

A complete of 16 teams from three American areas (North The US, Brazil, and LATAM) will battle it out over 4 days to resolve the closing champion.

The PMPL Americas boasts a big prize pool of $150,000 and a complete of twenty-four fits that shall be performed throughout three maps.

PMPL Americas Championship teams

1) High 5 teams from the PUBG Mobile Educated League Season 1 North The US

2) High 5 teams from the PUBG Mobile Educated League Season 1 Brazil

3) High 5 teams from the PUBG Mobile Educated League Season 1 LATAM

The Unnamed is immediately invited to the match since they’d been the second-most environment friendly staff after Loops Esports (disqualified from all PUBG Mobile tournaments until July tenth) on the PMPL Americas Fall Destroy up 2020.

Licensed teams for the PUBG Mobile Educated League Americas Championship

PUBG Mobile Educated League Americas Championship teams by area

Ghost Gaming (North The US)

19 Esports (North The US)

Knights (North The US)

PassionFruit Esports (North The US)

Lazarus (North The US)

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

B4 Esports (Brazil)

Affect Rage (Brazil)

Irmaos Metralha (Brazil)

INTZ Brazil (Brazil)

Group Queso (LATAM

Mad Gaming (LATAM)

Estorm Gaming (LATAM)

Isurus Gaming (LATAM)

Boca Juniors Gaming (LATAM)

The Unnamed (Invited)

Where to take into story and viewer rewards

The match shall be broadcast on the PUBG Mobile Esports Brasil/LATAM Legit YouTube/Fb/Twitch and Nimo Television accounts from 4: 30 AM IST.

Followers who will tune in from June seventeenth to June twentieth can acquire the following rewards:

The Educated League mark at 50Okay viewers

Shock crate at 70Okay viewers

Everlasting Educated League T-shirt at 100Okay viewers

Followers can accumulate these rewards in-recreation from June twenty first to June twenty fourth.

That is additionally spirited to seem how the three titans, i.e., Ghost Gaming, Alpha 7 Esports, and Group Queso, fare in opposition to every a whole lot of. They will additionally face stiff rivals from a whole lot of consultants as neatly as commonplace beginner teams.

