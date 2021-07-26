PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 26th) to get free rewards

PUBG Mobile has an extensive range of in-game items that can be purchased with the in-game currency UC. Redeem codes are an excellent option for non-spending players. After successfully claiming the code, users may receive a wide variety of free items. Therefore, PUBG Mobile players seek out new redeem codes. Moreover, these have to be utilized quickly as there is a specific usage limit and period. Here is the latest redemption code, along with the steps to claim it.PUBG Mobile redeem code for today 1x Heart (Chicken) is the reward for the redeem code (Image via PUBG Mobile)Redeem code: BPHEZDZV9GRewards: Heart (Chicken)When users gift this item to a user’s space, it increases the popularity by 20.Note: This code is functional and has been tested while writing the article. Thus, users who wish to claim the rewards must redeem the code quickly. Also, players who have used this “BPHEZCZ949” code to claim the Heart (Chicken) will not be able to claim it again using the new code. They will receive a message stating, “Your account has already collected this reward.”Steps to use PUBG Mobile redeem code Step 1: This link will take you to the official Redemption Center of PUBG Mobile. You need to enter your ID and other required details (Image via PUBG Mobile)Step 2: After reaching the website, carefully enter all the particulars like your ID, redeem code, and the verification. Confirm all your details and then tap the confirm button to complete the process (Image via PUBG Mobile) Step 3: Once you have entered the details, click the redeem button. Soon a dialog box will appear asking you to confirm your IGN, player ID, and the reward. After verifying them, press the okay button. Redeem codes have to be claimed from the mail section (Image via PUBG Mobile)Step 4: You can then log in to your PUBG Mobile account and collect the Heart (Chicken) from the mail section.You can later gift this item to a user to increase their popularity.If an error message pops up while trying to redeem the code which states, “Redemption Limit Reached,” it implies that the code cannot be used further as the limit has already been reached.Also read: Alpha 7 Esports crowned PUBG Mobile World Invitational West champions 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply