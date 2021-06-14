PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (14th June): Free Bumble Bee set, Desert Ranger set, and more

Although cosmetics pause not influence gameplay, PUBG Mobile gamers actively survey them attributable to their trustworthy worth. Amongst these, outfit units are a pair of of the desired as they may also be feeble to customise the persona’s look.

Most of them may even be with out issues purchased through UC, however not everybody has the luxurious to engage the forex. Redeem codes are launched by builders and are an very trustworthy appropriate alternative to catch in-game objects.

PUBG Mobile redeem code for June 14th

Listed beneath are the overall PUBG Mobile redeem codes together with their corresponding rewards:

Racer House (Gold) (1d)

LEVKIN1QPCZ – Racer House (Gold) (1d)

Bumble Bee House (1d)

VETREL2IMHX – Bumble Bee House (1d)

Stealth Brigade House (1d)

ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade House (1d)

Wasteland Ranger House (1d)

BOBR3IBMT – Wasteland Ranger House (1d)

Murderer Swimsuit (1d) and Murderer Backside (1d)

SIWEST4YLXR – Murderer Swimsuit (1d) and Murderer Backside (1d)

Disclaimer: These codes are working now and might maybe maybe properly expire quickly, and customers are presupposed to pronounce them in the meanwhile earlier than they expire.

advise PUBG Mobile redeem code to pronounce rewards

Step 1: Players can advise the redeem code from the Redemption Center on the official web scenario. This hyperlink will redirect the individual to the webpage.

Customers want to bear of their persona ID, redeem code, and verification code

Step 2: Customers should mute then enter their PUBG Mobile UID, redeem code, and verification code. Then press the “Redeem” button.

Step 3: A dialog subject will pop-up on the cowl. They have to confirm the overall predominant elements, love their ID and in-game title.

As quickly because the predominant elements have been verified, press ample

Step 4: Press OK to substantiate the redemption course of. The rewards will seemingly be credited to their story very quickly. These things may even be claimed through in-game mail.

Players can equip particular person units from the stock share.

There’s a location utilization prohibit for every PUBG Mobile redeem code, and it would most provocative be claimed by a specific choice of gamers. As quickly because the code has been exhausted, the subsequent errors will seemingly be displayed: “Redemption Restrict Reached.”

There may be nothing gamers can pause on this situation besides for protect up for the modern code to be launched.

