PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes today June 14, get Dawn walker set & more



PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes today for today June 14. PUBG Mobile is arguably one of the best cell battle royale expertise on the market. The sport that just lately crossed a billion downloads worldwide, brings thrilling new objects & rewards repeatedly to maintain the sport alive & contemporary. Sadly, the objects inside the sport break the bank if somebody needs to seize them by way of buy.

Effectively, there’s one other methodology in which you’ll be able to seize the rewards free of charge with out spending a dime. The PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes will grant you free rewards when you redeem them on their official redemption website. These distinctive codes provide distinctive rewards & additionally comes with an expiry date. So seize them as quickly as you may earlier than they expire. Now, deal with your self with the checklist of redeem codes now we have listed down on this article.

PUBG Mobile World Redeem Codes for today, June 14th





Listed here are the Redeem Codes that gamers use to say thrilling time-limited objects.

Redeem code: BNBEZBZECU

BNBEZBZECU Rewards: Dawn Walker Set and Dawn Walker Sneakers (1d)

More Unique Redeem Codes for PUBG Mobile in June

BMTJZDZPPK: Jester Hero Headgear (1d), 10 AG

VEZIRBEYEID: GVK Parachute (1d)

BRAEID: Kong Staff – Pan (1d)

EGOISTPATIEID: Kong Staff – Pan (1d)

DOCHEID: Kong Staff – Pan (1d)

MEZARCIEID: Kong Staff – Pan (1d)

Observe: Be fast to Redeem them as every of the codes has Redemption Restrict. As soon as the restrict is reached, an error message might be proven & gamers received’t be capable to declare the objects.

Tips on how to Redeem the Codes?

Step 1 – Hop on to the PUBG Mobile official Redemption Web site the place three enter packing containers will seem in entrance of you. PUBG Mobile Redeem Web site. (Use a VPN in case you’re unable to entry the web page)

Step 2 – Put your Character ID, Redeem Code in respective packing containers & fill the captcha/ verification code. – A dialogue field will seem upon profitable redemption.

Step 3- Rewards might be immediately despatched on to your in-game mail. You’ll be able to gather it from there earlier than it expires.

If the redemption fails it’s possible that the Code has expired or you have got put incorrect info. Nonetheless, you may transfer on to different redeem codes. Use a VPN in case you are unable to entry the redemption website.

