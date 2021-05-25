PUBG Mobile: Team Queso crowned PMPL Season 1 LATAM champions

Primarily essentially the most well-known-ever PUBG Cell Professional League (PMPL) for the LATAM residing concluded with fan-favorites Personnel Queso rising as champions.

The PMPL Season 1 LATAM began on April twenty seventh and was carried out in two levels:

League Ranges: The three-week league levels commenced on April twenty seventh and concluded on May per probability perchance perchance sixteenth, with Mexican crew Ventrue Inc rising as champions.

Finals: Personnel Queso gained the three-day finals held from twenty first to May per probability perchance perchance twenty third, and fragger Nitsu was awarded the MVP title for this PMPL match finals. He was moreover awarded $5000 in reward cash.

The stop 5 teams from the match moreover wonderful for the PUBG Cell Professional League: Americas Championship 2021, scheduled for June seventeenth to twentieth.

The teams who wonderful for the PMPL: Americas Championship S3 are:

Personnel Queso Mad Gaming Estorm Gaming Isurus Gaming Boca Juniors

Inside the finals, Personnel Queso, with the attend of three Rooster Dinners and 97 eliminations, topped the entire capabilities desk with 205 capabilities, adopted by Mad Gaming with 100 kills and 202 capabilities. Estorm Gaming relied extra on placement capabilities and secured third subject with 54 kills and 165 capabilities.

(*1*)

PMPL Season 1 LATAM complete capabilities desk

Personnel Queso – 205 capabilities Mad Gaming – 202 capabilities Estorm Gaming – 165 capabilities Isurus Gaming – 158 capabilities Boca Juniors – 151 capabilities Buluc Chabtan – 149 capabilities Jaguar – 146 capabilities BTSport – 129 capabilities Tophard Esports – 126 capabilities 9Z Personnel – 118 capabilities River Plate Gaming – 114 capabilities Mezexis Objectives – 112 capabilities Endeavor Inc – 99 capabilities Gillette Infinity Esports – 96 capabilities Chivas Esports – 79 capabilities Malvinas Gaming – 70 capabilities

Prime 5 fraggers on the PMPL S1 LATAM Closing

Personnel Queso Nitsua – 131 kills Personnel Queso Ayala – 128 kills Boca Juniors Rodril – 126 kills Boca Juniors Screaam – 118 kills Prime Arduous TiggerZin – 110 kills

