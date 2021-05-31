PUBG Mobile: Team SMG crowned PEL Season 2 week 4 champions 

The fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded with Crew SMG topped as weekly champions. Moreover the weekly title, they’ve additionally been awarded 1 million Yuan ($154k) in prize cash.

On the conclude of the fourth week, a 130 points efficiency construct Crew SMG atop the desk, adopted by Reward Time with 115 points. Attributable to a accumulate throughout the remaining match, TJB grabbed third area with 107 points.

Fan-favorites Nova XQF and 4 Offended Males achieved in fifth and sixth area with 91 and 85 points, respectively.

Prime 5 rupture leaders From PEL week 4 finals

Nova Declare was as soon as awarded the MVP title for the week as he secured 24 kills with an reasonable survival time of 18 minutes and eight seconds. 4 Offended Males Suk was as soon as the second high fragger with 19 kills, adopted by DKG 86, TJB OnlyS, and SMG Titillating with 18 frags each.

(*4*) Declare was as soon as the MVP of PEL Season 2 week 4

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 4 complete standings

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 Finals complete standings

The precept match, carried out on Miramar, was as soon as received by Reward Time with six frags, adopted by TJB with 9 frags. Nova XQF eradicated six enemies from the lobby, with their fragger Declare bagging all six kills to be awarded the MVP title.

(*2*) PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 Finals complete standings

LGD emerged victorious throughout the second match, carried out on Miramar with 12 kills. That they had been adopted by DKG in second area with 10 frags, the place DKG 86 bagged the MVP award with 4 frags.

ACT Gaming claimed the third match, carried out on the rain forest plan of Sanhok, with 9 eliminations. Alternatively, 4 Offended Males topped the points desk with 13 kills, the place Haaki bagged the MVP title with six frags. Nova XQF secured six kills throughout the match.

The fourth match, carried out on Erangel, was as soon as received by 4 Offended Males with 12 kills. ACT grabbed the second attribute with 10 frags. 4 AM Indispensable explicit particular person participant Suk was as soon as awarded the MVP title as he eradicated six enemies.

The fifth and shutting match of the week was as soon as received by TJB with 10 kills. That they had been adopted by DKG with eight kills, whereas The Chosen and Tianba eradicated 5 enemies each.

Sign In/ Sign As much as Acknowledge