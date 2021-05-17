PUBG Mobile: Team Unique crowned PMPL Season 1 CIS champions

The ultimate day of the PUBG Cell Professional League (PMPL) Season 1 CIS Monumental Finals accomplished in the intervening time. In an entertaining flip of occasions, Group Outlandish confirmed exemplary gameplay, successful three matches on the day to place educate to the championship.

Inside the general leaderboard of the PMPL S1 CIS finals, Group Outlandish scored 200 points with 82 kills. Following them turned as soon as Konina Vitality, with 85 kills and 195 points, whereas Group 1218 grabbed third area with 90 kills and 193 points.

Fan-favourite Natus Vincere had a daily last day, and they also accomplished in fourth area with 96 eliminations and 181 points. League Stage champions Alliance secured fifth area whereas Virtus Professional accomplished within the eighth state of affairs.

The pinnacle three teams from the event additionally edifying for the first-ever PUBG Cell Professional League: EMEA 2021, the save NAVI is directly invited as a result of the EMEA League 2020 champions.

The teams who edifying for the PMPL: EMEA 2021 are:

Group Outlandish

Konina Vitality

Group 1218

Natus Vincere (Invited)

PMPL Season 1 CIS finals general standings

PMPL S1 CIS Finals general standings (excessive eight)

The event’s last day began with Group 1218 successful the primary match on Erangel with ten kills. NAVI carried out aggressively to find 14 frags, whereas Konina Vitality obtained eradicated early nevertheless took 5 frags.

(*1*) PMPL S1 CIS Finals general standings (backside eight)

The 2nd match carried out on the desert plan of Miramar turned as soon as gained by Group Outlandish with eight eliminations, adopted by Group Onyx and Navi with ten and three kills.

Konina Vitality claimed the third match carried out on the rainforest plan of Sanhok with 15 frags. Clan 13 secured 2nd area within the recreation whereas Arcred eradicated 9 avid gamers to the lobby.

Group Outlandish emerged victorious within the fourth and fifth matches, carried out in Miramar, with 9 and eight frags, respectively. Arcred claimed 13 eliminations within the fourth match, whereas Konina Vitality and Group 1218 took 5 frags each within the fifth match.

The sixth and last match of the event noticed as soon as extra Konina Vitality come out on excessive with seven eliminations. However, KDV Esports topped the match desk with a whopping 15 kills.

Frozen turned as soon as the MVP of the PMPL Finals

Frozenn from Group Outlandish turned as soon as awarded the event MVP as he despatched 34 avid gamers to the lobby.

