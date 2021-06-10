PUBG Mobile Traverse 1.4 APK global version: Download link for Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 (Traverse) change was once launched on Might eleventh. The change launched an array of latest optimistic facets to the preferred BR title, together with a latest automobile, a taking footage recreation mode and state related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.

Gamers who’re however to obtain the latest model of PUBG Mobile can invent so by the Google Play Retailer or Apple App Retailer. They will moreover obtain the change using the APK file that’s available on the reliable internet web page of the sport.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Therefore, clients from the nation are strictly knowledgeable not to obtain the sport.

The actual method to obtain PUBG Mobile Traverse 1.4 global model using APK

There are two APK information available on the PUBG Mobile internet web page. The hyperlinks for each of them are supplied underneath:

Small/Compact model: Click on proper right here

Common model: Click on proper right here

If gamers obtain the compact model of the APK file, they will need to obtain useful resource packs in-game. Nevertheless, if gamers obtain the normal model, they will be able to play the sport right away after it’s assign in.

Two various APK information are available on the reliable PUBG Mobile internet web page

Gamers can apply the steps given underneath to obtain the latest model of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Gamers need to obtain both of the APK information available on the PUBG Mobile internet web page. They will spend the hyperlinks supplied above to invent so.

(Earlier than downloading the APK file, gamers need to be apparent that that they like bought enough storage on their device. The scale of the normal APK file is 990 MB, whereas that of the compact model is 661 MB.)

Step 2: After the obtain is full, gamers also can trustworthy level-headed allow the “Arrange from Unknown Provide” selection. They need to then detect and arrange the file on their models.

Step 3: As quickly because the file is assign in, gamers can start PUBG Mobile and log in to their accounts to experience the latest model of the sport.

Gamers can re-receive the APK file and apply the steps given above each different time in the event that they find a parsing error.

