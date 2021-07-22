PUBG Mobile World Invitational East day 1: Overall standings, MVP, highlights, and more

The first day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) East has concluded. After dominating the proceedings, Valdus Esports is currently leading the overall standings with 105 points and 47 kills, followed by 20 kills and 56 points for Geek Fam.Blacklist from the Philippines is in third place with 20 kills and 55 points. The MVP for Day 1 was Valdus Martin, who averaged 673 damage and 3.8 kills per match. PUBG Mobile World Invitational East day 1 Map resultsThe World Invitational is a charity PUBG Mobile event tournament being held from July 22nd to 25th, 2021.A total of 32 teams from the east and west regions will compete against each other to help Gamers Without Borders distribute the vaccine to underdeveloped countries and communities.The charity tournament includes a prize pool of 3 Million USD.PUBG Mobile World Invitational Day 1 match standings:- PUBG Mobile World Invitational East day 1 overall standingsBlacklist International won the first match of the day, played on Erangel, with nine kills. Bigetron Red Aliens finished behind them in second place with 11 eliminations.Third place went to Zeus Esports with eight frags. PUBG Mobile World Invitational East day 1 overall standingsIn the second match on Sanhok, DRS Gaming won with nine kills, while DS Gaming from Korea finished second with nine frags. Yalla placed third with eight eliminations.Geek Fam won their third match on Erangel with 11 kills, their fragger DamRude and Snipes took five and four frags respectively to clinch victory. A frag count of 11 was enough to earn D Xavier second place.Despite being eliminated early, Natus Vincere picked up eight frags.With 50 points after their third match, Valdus Esports from Thailand leads the overall scoring in the tournament followed by Geek Fam from Malaysia with 37 points.It was Valdus Esports that won the fourth game, played on Miramar, after securing fourteen kills. In order to win the match for his team, Martin demonstrated exemplary prowess. Xavier and Zeus Esports played passively to take second and third place with three frags each.💪 THE BEAST Martin locks down match 4 for Valdus Esports! 💥😱Tune in for match 5 for the east teams on https://t.co/uoOCnr8eu0#GWBPS #NoOneLeftBehind #PUBGMOBILE #PMWI2021 pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/CbYmnw8TZ3— Gamers Without Borders (@gwbps) July 22, 2021 The fifth and final game of the day was again won by Valdus Esports, who had 11 kills, followed by Blacklist, who secured five eliminations. Another aggressive performance from Navi landed them seven kill points.The duel between @BLACKLISTINTL & Valdus Esports take play of the match, sponsored by stc play! 👏Tune in NOW on https://t.co/uoOCnr8eu0#GWBPS #NoOneLeftBehind #PUBGMOBILE #PMWI2021 @stcplay pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/YwBgFkoVuS— Gamers Without Borders (@gwbps) July 22, 2021With 15 matches left in the competition, it will be fascinating to see who can stop Valdus from their incredible run. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply