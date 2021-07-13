PUBG Mobile World Invitational East: Invited teams, schedule, where to watch, viewer rewards, and more

Entertainment News

Just a few days ago, in collaboration with Avid gamers with out Borders, Tencent launched the PUBG Cell World Invitational, a charity match that beneficial properties a $3 million prize pool.

The match is scheduled from July 22nd to July 25th.

The PUBG Cell World Invitational will be an on-line affair, and the Japanese and Western worlds will compete individually within the acquire-handiest mode. A total of 32 teams (16 from every characteristic) will fight it out for final glory.

Time desk of the PUBG Cell World Invitational

On this 365 days’s East characteristic rivals, sixteen teams will compete from diversified worldwide locations. In total, 20 fits will be played over three traditional maps of the title, with five video games played everyday. The $1.5 million prize pool of the east characteristic will be donated to charities.

Every group will get $5000 as a participation rate.

Where to survey and viewers rewards

The tournament will be broadcasted are dwelling on PUBG Cell Esports’ legit YouTube/Facebook/Twitch and Nimo TV from 3: 30 PM IST.

Followers tuning within the broadcast will get a free, permanent in-sport outfit.

Invited teams for PUBG Cell World Invitational: East

Crew Myths (Algeria) A1 Esports (Bangladesh) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) Crew REJECT (Japan) NASR Esports (Jordan) Geek Fam (Malaysia) ZEUS Esports (Mongolia) DRS Gaming (Nepal) Stalwart Esports (Pakistan) BlackList Worldwide (Philippines) Natus Vincere (Russia) Yalla Esports (Saudi Arabia) DRS Gaming (South Korea) Valdus Esports (Thailand) Fanatic Zombies (United Arab Emirates) D’Xavier (Vietnam)

Fan favorites Bigetron RA will decide on EMEA champion Natus Vincere, PMPL Vietnam champion D’Xavier, and PMPL Thailand runner-up Valdus The Abolish. On the diversified hand, Zeus Esports from Mongolia will meet arch-nemeses DRS Gaming as soon as all as soon as more.

Avid gamers with out Borders is one amongst the most significant charity esports events to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to bustle from June seventh to August Eighth and will characteristic CS: GO, Fortnite, Dota 2, MLBB, and PUBG Cell, among diversified video games.

A $10 million charity prize has been explicitly equipped to disguise COVID-19 vaccinations for the most inclined.

