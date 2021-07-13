Entertainment News

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East: Invited teams, schedule, where to watch, viewer rewards, and more

By admin  –  July 13, 2021  – 

PUBG Mobile World Invitational East: Invited teams, schedule, where to watch, viewer rewards, and more
PUBG Mobile World Invitational East: Invited teams, schedule, where to watch, viewer rewards, and more

Just a few days ago, in collaboration with Avid gamers with out Borders, Tencent launched the PUBG Cell World Invitational, a charity match that beneficial properties a $3 million prize pool.

The match is scheduled from July 22nd to July 25th.

PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL is coming to scramble from July 22nd to 25th！

32 teams will be divided to compete in #PMWI East & #PMWI West to search out out the champion.

Powered by @gwbps with 3 million USD charity pool! Legit orderly phone partner @OnePlus & Media Partner @NimoTV pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/dFUWM1BfwO

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 9, 2021

The PUBG Cell World Invitational will be an on-line affair, and the Japanese and Western worlds will compete individually within the acquire-handiest mode. A total of 32 teams (16 from every characteristic) will fight it out for final glory.

Because the representing teams of #PMWI East & #PMWI West are gearing up for the PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL!

Here is how the #PMWI2021 layout is ready from July 22-25:
🕚PMWI East goes are dwelling at 10am (GMT+ 0)
🕞PMWI West goes are dwelling at 2: 30pm (GMT+ 0)#PUBGMOBILE #OWNTHECIRCLE pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/ynZWIpqelR

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 11, 2021

Time desk of the PUBG Cell World Invitational

On this 365 days’s East characteristic rivals, sixteen teams will compete from diversified worldwide locations. In total, 20 fits will be played over three traditional maps of the title, with five video games played everyday. The $1.5 million prize pool of the east characteristic will be donated to charities.

Every group will get $5000 as a participation rate.

Where to survey and viewers rewards

The tournament will be broadcasted are dwelling on PUBG Cell Esports’ legit YouTube/Facebook/Twitch and Nimo TV from 3: 30 PM IST.

More than one languages has been ready for The PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL!

Event goes are dwelling from July 22-25:#PMWI East at 10am (GMT+0)#PMWI West at 2: 30pm (GMT+0)

📺https://t.co/oHmVqzYAjg
📺https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg
📺https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1
📺https://t.co/VZYnrIgjoM pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/08iRlBsHvm

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 11, 2021

Followers tuning within the broadcast will get a free, permanent in-sport outfit.

Invited teams for PUBG Cell World Invitational: East

  1. Crew Myths (Algeria)
  2. A1 Esports (Bangladesh)
  3. Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia)
  4. Crew REJECT (Japan)
  5. NASR Esports (Jordan)
  6. Geek Fam (Malaysia)
  7. ZEUS Esports (Mongolia)
  8. DRS Gaming (Nepal)
  9. Stalwart Esports (Pakistan)
  10. BlackList Worldwide (Philippines)
  11. Natus Vincere (Russia)
  12. Yalla Esports (Saudi Arabia)
  13. DRS Gaming (South Korea)
  14. Valdus Esports (Thailand)
  15. Fanatic Zombies (United Arab Emirates)
  16. D’Xavier (Vietnam)

Fan favorites Bigetron RA will decide on EMEA champion Natus Vincere, PMPL Vietnam champion D’Xavier, and PMPL Thailand runner-up Valdus The Abolish. On the diversified hand, Zeus Esports from Mongolia will meet arch-nemeses DRS Gaming as soon as all as soon as more.

Free permanent outfit for every person! #PMWI Are dwelling viewer milestone reward- Draw to be launched almost in the present day!

Look the #PMWI2021 on July 22-25 & earn yours for free!https://t.co/oHmVqzYAjghttps://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lghttps://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1https://t.co/lJJuyneTln#PUBGMOBILE #OWNTHECIRCLE pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/hfisNzek0z

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 12, 2021

Avid gamers with out Borders is one amongst the most significant charity esports events to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to bustle from June seventh to August Eighth and will characteristic CS: GO, Fortnite, Dota 2, MLBB, and PUBG Cell, among diversified video games.

A $10 million charity prize has been explicitly equipped to disguise COVID-19 vaccinations for the most inclined.

Filed Under
Entertainment News

About The Author

admin

Copyright © 2021
Ariel by LyraThemes