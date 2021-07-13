Entertainment News

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West: Invited teams, schedule, where to watch, Viewer rewards, and more

By admin  –  July 13, 2021  – 

PUBG Mobile Esports has been rising at a spacious fade, breaking viewership records with every passing day. Ever for the reason that success of the last global match PMGC: Season 0, fans and avid gamers alike have been eagerly ready to detect and rob half within the following sizable match.

No longer too long within the past PUBG Mobile announced a unique global match known as the PUBG Mobile World Invitational. The match has been organized in collaboration with Gamers Without Borders as a charity with a USD 3 Million Charity prize pool equally divided among the many East and West Regions.

PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL is coming to inch from July 22nd to 25th！

32 groups shall be divided to compete in #PMWI East & #PMWI West to resolve the champion.

Powered by @gwbps with 3 million USD charity pool! Suited wise phone accomplice @OnePlus & Media Companion @NimoTV pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/dFUWM1BfwO

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 9, 2021

A full of 32 groups will compete within the match (ie. 16 groups from the East and 16 groups from the West). These groups will fight in a whole of 20 Matches over a duration of 4 days to resolve the winner. In this article, we can rob a see on the crucial features relating to PMWI: West

Invited groups for PUBG Mobile World Invitational: West

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West Teams

1.) 19 Esports (Canada)

2.) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)

3.) Chivas Esports (Mexico)

4.) Team Future (Germany)

5.) Ghost Gaming (U.S.A)

6.) Team GODSENT (Ukraine)

7.) GUNZ Esports (Iraq)

8.) Konina Vitality (Kazakhstan)

9.) Lakonostra MVP (United Kingdom)

10.) Next Ruya Gaming (Turkey)

11.) Team QLASH (France)

12.) RAAD Esports (Egypt)

13.) RTG Esports (Morocco)

14.) Team ONYX (Georgia)

15.) Team Queso (Argentina)

16.) UDR Killers (Spain)

Schedule for PMWI: West:

The match is scheduled from July 22nd to 25th 2021. A full of 20 matches shall be played within the 4 match days with everyday that contains 5 matches which is ready to be held on the maps of Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

Because the representing groups of #PMWI East & #PMWI West are gearing up for the PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL!

Right here is how the #PMWI2021 structure is ready from July 22-25:
🕚PMWI East goes are living at 10am (GMT+ 0)
🕞PMWI West goes are living at 2: 30pm (GMT+ 0)#PUBGMOBILE #OWNTHECIRCLE pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/ynZWIpqelR

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 11, 2021

Even though the total competing groups are taking a see strong, there are some groups to detect out for within the match. Ghost Gaming, the crew from the usA., has been performing slightly neatly in recent tournaments and shall be one in all the favorites to grab the match. GUNZ Esports and A7 Esports from Iraq and Brazil will also be a power to reckon with as they’re in purple hot develop too.

Free permanent outfit for all individuals! #PMWI Stay viewer milestone reward- Goal to be announced soon!

Explore the #PMWI2021 on July 22-25 & accumulate yours free of price!https://t.co/oHmVqzYAjghttps://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lghttps://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1https://t.co/lJJuyneTln#PUBGMOBILE #OWNTHECIRCLE pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/hfisNzek0z

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 12, 2021

Where and When to Explore:

Extra than one languages has been ready for The PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL!

Tournament goes are living from July 22-25:#PMWI East at 10am (GMT+0)#PMWI West at 2: 30pm (GMT+0)

📺https://t.co/oHmVqzYAjg
📺https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg
📺https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1
📺https://t.co/VZYnrIgjoM pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/08iRlBsHvm

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 11, 2021

The match shall be are living-streamed on the legit YouTube, Fb, Twitch, and Nimo TV channels of PUBG Mobile Esports. Viewers can tune in from 4: 30 PM CEST (8: 00 PM IST/ 8: 30 PM BDT /8: 15 PMNPT) on every single day foundation from July 22nd to detect the inch.

