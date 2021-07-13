PUBG Mobile World Invitational West: Invited teams, schedule, where to watch, Viewer rewards, and more

Entertainment News

PUBG Mobile Esports has been rising at a spacious fade, breaking viewership records with every passing day. Ever for the reason that success of the last global match PMGC: Season 0, fans and avid gamers alike have been eagerly ready to detect and rob half within the following sizable match.

No longer too long within the past PUBG Mobile announced a unique global match known as the PUBG Mobile World Invitational. The match has been organized in collaboration with Gamers Without Borders as a charity with a USD 3 Million Charity prize pool equally divided among the many East and West Regions.

A full of 32 groups will compete within the match (ie. 16 groups from the East and 16 groups from the West). These groups will fight in a whole of 20 Matches over a duration of 4 days to resolve the winner. In this article, we can rob a see on the crucial features relating to PMWI: West

Invited groups for PUBG Mobile World Invitational: West

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West Teams

1.) 19 Esports (Canada)

2.) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)

3.) Chivas Esports (Mexico)

4.) Team Future (Germany)

5.) Ghost Gaming (U.S.A)

6.) Team GODSENT (Ukraine)

7.) GUNZ Esports (Iraq)

8.) Konina Vitality (Kazakhstan)

9.) Lakonostra MVP (United Kingdom)

10.) Next Ruya Gaming (Turkey)

11.) Team QLASH (France)

12.) RAAD Esports (Egypt)

13.) RTG Esports (Morocco)

14.) Team ONYX (Georgia)

15.) Team Queso (Argentina)

16.) UDR Killers (Spain)

Schedule for PMWI: West:

The match is scheduled from July 22nd to 25th 2021. A full of 20 matches shall be played within the 4 match days with everyday that contains 5 matches which is ready to be held on the maps of Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

Even though the total competing groups are taking a see strong, there are some groups to detect out for within the match. Ghost Gaming, the crew from the usA., has been performing slightly neatly in recent tournaments and shall be one in all the favorites to grab the match. GUNZ Esports and A7 Esports from Iraq and Brazil will also be a power to reckon with as they’re in purple hot develop too.

Where and When to Explore:

The match shall be are living-streamed on the legit YouTube, Fb, Twitch, and Nimo TV channels of PUBG Mobile Esports. Viewers can tune in from 4: 30 PM CEST (8: 00 PM IST/ 8: 30 PM BDT /8: 15 PMNPT) on every single day foundation from July 22nd to detect the inch.

