PUBG New State launched in a new form, know how you can download it and what will be special?

PUBG: New State is brought to mobile devices to deliver the next generation battle royale experience. In this 100 players will fight with different weapons and strategies.

PUBG game has been launched for Android, iOS and iPad devices in 200 cities including India. Due to technical issues, it has been launched in India with a delay of two hours. PUBG: New State is brought to mobile devices to deliver the next generation battle royale experience. In this, 100 players will fight with different weapons and strategies.

PUBG: New State Publisher Krafton announced that it would be brought to 17 different languages. The launch of this game was announced in February with the new title. This game is developed by PUBG Studio. It is believed to be a great game to experience. In this game, players fight in a universe. It offers the openworld Royal Battleground, in which new and stylish bikes and cars have been given.

The company has integrated an all-new global illumination graphics rendering technology and a gunplay system. According to the claim, this is equivalent to the current PUBG version available for PCs. This new game is based on Vulkan API to provide stable experience.

how can download

PUBG New State can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This game has been launched for Android, iOS and iPad.

new map

Pubg: New State will feature Troi, a new map is given. In which Erangel Green has been brought back to life with more intense urban, larger buildings and shopping complexes. The new game features strategy during battles against opponents and the ability to survive and beat them again. Other new elements such as vehicles and weapons have also been added, which will replace the classic two wheelers and four wheelers of the game. The weapons have now also been given a new bullet meter.

other important information

This game requires Android devices to have a 64-bit CPU with at least 2GB of RAM and run Android 6.0 or above. It can only be played on powerful devices with high graphic/frame-rate settings. The game features new on-screen data elements such as the number of kill-assists and the number of players that survive, in addition to the number of kills. One of the new features coming to PUBG is that players can store weapons and loot in the vehicle.