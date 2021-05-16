PUBG New State (Mobile)’s map name, teaser, pre-registration rewards, and more details

Krafton launched PUBG New Negate inspire in February 2020. Following the revelation, PUBG followers enjoyment of confirmed expansive curiosity within the upcoming warfare royale title.

The pre-registration power is open to Android customers, and the builders reported that over 10 million pre-registrations had been completed inside a few weeks.

Following the a ways-reaching success of PUBG Cell, Krafton developed an completely extraordinary warfare royale sport for followers. PUBG New Negate seems to be wish to be to hold a progressive change to the gaming sector because it guarantees to introduce a tag uncommon facet to the graphical entity.

Proper right here’s what the builders wanted to inform:

“Extraordinarily-sensible graphics that exceed the boundaries of cell gaming with the “world illumination” skills, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was as soon as beforehand that which that you simply simply can think about in cell gaming graphics.”

When information of PUBG New Negate surfaced, players puzzled whether or not the weird sport would proceed working within the mature maps or if a peculiar blueprint could be launched. Later, it was as soon as revealed by the builders that PUBG New Negate would enjoyment of a tag uncommon blueprint.

This article is going to whisper the essential elements of the weird blueprint and the pre-registrations.

PUBG New Negate Cell: Plan title and pre-registration essential elements revealed

Krafton has developed an entirely uncommon sport for warfare royale followers. PUBG New Negate facets a peculiar 8×8 blueprint of a metropolis named Troi. The gameplay is set up in 2051, so it facets atypical futuristic weapons and autos.

The teaser has been launched on their authentic Twitter deal with, which teases a as soon as quiet metropolis now under extreme disaster. The teaser additionally supplies barely notion into the autos and landscapes players might nicely search information from for PUBG New Negate.

PUBG New Negate is aloof under development, and there should no longer any converse dates for begin. Nonetheless, the pre-registration power is open for Android customers who can head to the Google Play Retailer and register themselves.

The builders enjoyment of additionally launched that players who pre-register for PUBG New Negate will win a everlasting restricted-edition vehicle pores and pores and skin. They’re going to declare their early-bird reward from the game as soon as it’s miles launched.

Pre-registrations are in the interim restricted to Android customers. The builders enjoyment of addressed iOS customers and acknowledged that pre-registrations for this platform could be coming at a later date.

PUBG New Negate will probably be available globally, although China, Vietnam and India are off the checklist.

The builders additionally revealed {that a} plan-speak beta check out could be carried out in Q2 of 2021. Nonetheless, the specific essential elements enjoyment of now no longer however been launched by Krafton.

