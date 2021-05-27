PUBG teases 2 locations of the PUBG New State game



PUBG New State – New Locations Coming Quickly: Upcoming Battle Royale cellular game, PUBG New State is preparing for the grand launch. The promoter firm has teased two locations of the PUBG New State game map on its social media deal with. PUBG New State is upcoming cellular title of PUBG franchise. The game was initially introduced in February 2021. Krafton Inc. developer of PUBG New State introduced pre- registrations for the game lately. After witnessing nice success in PUBG Cellular, builders determined to usher in some extra motion in the Battle Royale style.





Followers are desperately ready for the leaks and hints from the game. PUBG New State teases two new locations that are Exhibit Corridor and The Mall.

PUBG New State: LOCATION 1 – Exhibit Corridor location – PUBG New State is ready in the 12 months 2051 the place avid gamers ought to count on futuristic contact in the map, weapons and autos. Followers are so exited to get a glimpse of the game, in addition they excited to study new locations which will likely be added in the maps. Just lately Krafton teases new location Exhibit Corridor which will likely be a well-liked attraction for the survivors. This was the first location revealed by PUBG New State, so it could be main spawn level for ammo, weapons and different in game equipments.

“Well-known for its exhibitions, the Exhibit Corridor was a symbolic monument in Troi.It was all the time beloved by vacationers for its open-style structure.It’s nonetheless a well-liked attraction in 2051 – solely to ruthless survivors.”

PUBG New State: LOCATION 2 -The Mall – In the present day, PUBG New State teases yet one more location which is “The Mall”. The Mall is ready to 2051 the place you will discover nice loot and equipments in the map. This teaser comes few days in the past earlier than the Alpha Take a look at launch in Americas.

” The Mall catered to households and mates and was a gathering hub for residents of Troi. Whereas some had been right here for trend and scrumptious meals, others got here to easily recognize the majestic daylight that’s subtle by the gigantic tempered glass.”