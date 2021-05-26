PUBG to see two new maps, Tiger and Kiki, added

PUBG, launched in 2017, is touted as with out a doubt one of many easiest battle royale titles on the planet. Certainly one of primarily probably the most needed causes within the reduction of its success is its frequent updates and thrilling new releases at conventional intervals.

In 2020, the game seen new additions to the game within the raze of three new maps: Karakin, Paramo, and Haven, whereas the builders furthermore transformed the Vikendi and Sanhok maps.

Crew Deathmatch and Ranked Mode furthermore made their debuts the equivalent 300 and sixty 5 days.

Following this sample, PUBG has printed its vogue realizing for 2021. This 300 and sixty 5 days, officers are planning to liberate two new maps, whereas the barren advise plan of Miramar will furthermore uncover a severe overhaul.

Remastered Miramar

Stills from Miramar Remastered

With the 12.1 replace, Krafton is planning to liberate the transformed Miramar. The 8×8 barren advise plan will uncover some very important overhauls to terrain, constructing textures, and layouts.

There’ll furthermore be the elimination of pointless obstacles, up to date cliffs, and hundreds additional. The devs will furthermore be fixing a few of the misery facets criticized by the followers since its launch.

Two new PUBG maps, codenamed Tiger and Kiki

PUBG PC’s upcoming plan, Tiger

The primary plan to be launched after the remastered Miramar is “Tiger.” Or not it’s the first 8×8 plan to be launched in three years.

Principally probably the most wonderful function that players had been always irritating was respawn. In Tiger, the devs at closing comprise supplied it (the aptitude to return to the battle after an preliminary defeat).

The 2nd new plan, Kiki

In useless 2021 or early 2022, Krafton will furthermore liberate its fourth 8×8 plan, codenamed “Kiki.” This may almost definitely effectively boast fairly plenty of diversified places, from mysterious underground labs to big skyscrapers to swampland to subways to underwater buildings.

The plan would perchance be focusing additional on exploration, and it is going to be thrilling for followers to abilities one thing cherish this.

Reasonably than these, the devs will furthermore carry minor changes to the game, resembling new weapons, autos, objects, and hundreds others.

Lastly, they thanked all people for his or her continued assist and options and talked about they’d quickly be reduction with fragment 2 of their Dev Plan.

Sign In/ Sign As a lot as Reply