Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma: So far, 18 accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment: 18 people

The role of the police in prosecuting criminals is as important as that of the public prosecutor. Who cross-examines criminals in court to get their crimes punished and imprisons them.

Geeta Sharma is one such public prosecutor of Mumbai city. Which has put hundreds of criminals behind bars in the last four years. All of these crimes involved women and girls. Sharma says he will try to take every case to the end.

The hundredth criminal was sent to prison

Geeta Sharma, a lawyer in the Poxo case, on Thursday sent the 100th convict in the kidnapping and rape case to jail. The victim of the case is just 15 years old who had a friendship with a 19-year-old boy on social media.

Gita has so far been the public prosecutor in more than 200 cases. She has sent 33 criminals to jail since the lockdown began last year. In which 18 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment, four to twenty years and sixteen to ten years hard labor.

Most of the victims are minors

Sharma, who has been a lawyer for the past 14 years, says in most cases the victim is a minor (under 18). Parents often file lawsuits in such cases. Adult girls also have some cases. It has also been observed in many cases that after some time the accused and the victim come together in court with the child. Then they want to end the case.

Familiar with sexual harassment

Geeta Sharma says that most of the cases coming to POCSO are young girls. Often in these cases the accused is their relative or acquaintance. Now the number of such cases is increasing rapidly. About 90 per cent of the accused are acquaintances, 50 per cent are relatives or neighbors and 25 to 30 per cent are boyfriends or girlfriends. As a lawyer he has to read more than 100 pages a day. There are statements from the victims.

The case shook

Sharma says the case of unnatural intercourse with a 2-year-old boy is still fresh in her mind. The accused was burying the innocent boy in the ground but was saved by a young man. In such a case you have to draw a drawing of the accused made in front of the children.

You have to talk to the child with a lot of love and affection. As we interact with the children in our household, we engage them in conversation. Sometimes give them some food too. No media is allowed during this period.

Sexual abuse of a one year old girl

Gita says the most traumatic incident she has ever encountered is the sexual abuse of a one-year-old girl. In this case, the girl’s stepfather was harassing her.

Her mother witnessed the incident but later retracted her statement. Such cases become very difficult for the accused to be punished. However, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment in this case.

