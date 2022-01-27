Public Viewing for Officer Killed in Harlem Shooting – Gadget Clock





Rivera’s funeral is set for Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral; Mora’ funeral will be held Feb. 2

Accused gunman Lashawn McNeil died of his wounds Monday after being shot by a third officer

Huge crowds of friends, fellow officers, family members and other mourners are expected to say their final goodbyes to a 22-year-old NYPD officer who was shot and killed less than a week ago in Harlem.

The wake for Officer Jason Rivera is set to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan, the same site where his funeral will be held Friday at 9 a.m.

The NYPD said Tuesday that parts of Fifth Avenue would be closed starting at 6 a.m. Friday. Members of the public who want to pay respects are asked to gather on the east side of Fifth Avenue starting at 49th Street and heading south.

Thursday’s public viewing for the officer goes until 8 p.m., during which time scores of grieving loved ones and New Yorkers will mourn the life cut short, while Rivera was simply doing his duty at a job he loved.

Jason Rivera Remembered

Rivera called Inwood home, and so many people from his neighborhood will always remember the kid who always wanted to be a cop.

“Like a family. I miss him a lot. I still don’t believe, I still don’t believe it,” said friend Jose Torres. “Everybody liked him. All the customers asked for him. On the phone, every time it rings, ‘I want to talk to Jason.'”

Torres fondly remembers working side-by-side with Rivera at Inwood Pharmacy when they were teenagers. A few years ago, coworkers surprised Rivera with a cake as he worked the register on his birthday. Video showed the young man smiling and happy as everyone celebrated for him.

For the third night, the community gathered to hold a vigil for the two officers shot in Harlem after responding to a domestic disturbance call. Gadget Clock’s Jessica Cunnington reports.

Torres said Rivera’s dream was always to be a cop, and even before he joined the NYPD, he was dedicated to a life of service.

“He used to go outside. The homeless people were hungry. He would go to the store and buy food for them,” Torres said.

When Rivera got the job and put on the uniform, he stopped by the pharmacy all the time.

“I was happy for him. He told me look see, dreams come true,” Torres said.

Two NYPD officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, have died after they were shot in Harlem Friday while responding to a domestic violence call. Gadget Clock’s Jessica Cunnington reports.

After a days-long struggle, Rivera’s partner Officer Wilbert Mora died from injuries suffered in the shooting as well. The 27-year-old was taken off life support at a Manhattan hospital four days after being shot by a gunman shot him during a domestic disturbance call. Before dying, Mora’s heart, liver, pancreas and both kidneys were donated to others.

The viewing service for Mora will be held on Feb. 1 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral as well, with the funeral to be held the following day at 10 a.m.

Mora and Rivera “were dedicated, courageous and compassionate officers, loved by many. The pain their families feel is immeasurable. We pray for them; we will be strong for them,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a message after Mora’s death.

Accused gunman Lashawn McNeil, who was shot by a third officer, died Monday.

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera had always wanted to become a cop. One of his former coworkers remembered the 22-year-old who made his dream come true before his life was cut short by a gunman. Gadget Clock’s Marc Santia reports.

The officers’ deaths echoed the 2014 killings of another pair of officers, Wenjian Liu, 32, and Rafael Ramos, 40, who were fatally shot by a man who ambushed them as they sat in their patrol car. That was the last time multiple NYPD officers were killed in the same incident; only five such incidents have occurred in the last 20 years, excluding the terror attacks on 9/11.

Auxiliary police officers Yevgeniy Borisovitch and Nicholas Pekearo were gunned down in Greenwich Village on March 14, 2007. The two were chasing a suspect who had just shot and killed a worker inside a pizza restaurant.

In 2004, detectives Patrick Rafferty and Robert Parker were shot and killed after arriving at the scene of a domestic violence suspect attempting to steal a car on Sept. 10. On March 10, 2003, detectives Rodney Andrews and James Nemorin were shot and killed in their car after both were discovered to be police during an undercover drug operation on Staten Island.

Mora and Rivera were the first NYPD officers killed in the line of duty by a gunman since 2017, when Miosotis Familia, 48, was ambushed as she wrote in a notebook in a mobile command post in the Bronx. Two officers killed in 2019 died by friendly fire.

The deaths of Officer Wilbert Mora, who passed away on Tuesday, and Officer Jason Rivera marks the first time two officers were killed together in the line of duty since 2014. Gadget Clock’s Jessica Cunnington reports.

NYPD Shooting Timeline of Events

Rivera, Mora and another uniformed officer responded to a domestic disturbance call around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 21 on West 135th Street by a mother who said she was fighting with her son, according to police. She did not mention any injuries, or any weapons, on the call.

After officers arrived, they went to a rear bedroom, where McNeil fired multiple times as they approached the door. The man then tried to run from the apartment, but was confronted by the third officer, rookie cop Sumit Sulan, who shot him twice.

In addition to the gun he was firing, sources say another weapon was found under his bed, a privately assembled weapon based on parts purchased and registered in Michigan. The ATF/NYPD Joint Firearms Taskforce was still trying to figure out how the AR-15-type assault weapon got into McNeil’s possession, a senior law enforcement official said.

Gadget Clock’s Jonathan Dienst breaks down the latest proposals from Mayor Eric Adams in the fight against gun violence in NYC.

One round was found in the second gun’s chamber, law enforcement officials said, along with 19 more in a magazine.

Sources previously said McNeil’s mother had told police she was not aware he had guns in the apartment.

According to multiple senior officials with direct knowledge of the investigation, the accused shooter, McNeil, has a history of increasingly rabid belief in anti-government conspiracy theories. Officials are also looking into the possibility that McNeil continued firing after the officers were down, and before he charged down a hallway and was shot himself.