Public voice sought for Warren County ethics board





WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last year, Warren County started work on creating a new board of ethics. The project is based around a renewed focus on a county ethics code that was formed in the 1990s, and the county is looking for public help in keeping that interest going.

The county Board of Supervisors is looking for a community volunteer to come and serve on the board, which scrutinizes public complaints and gives opinions surrounding county ethics and disclosure laws. The community representative will join a county employee and an official from a local town or city within the county. The county needs a total of one member and one alternate member from each category.

Any member of the public who lives in Warren County can apply to fill the slot. Letters of interest can be sent to [email protected]

The board of ethics has many other duties. It makes recommendations on changes to the county ethics code, and investigates complaints. The position is not paid.

The board exists so that members of the community can speak up if they feel someone within county government is violating the ethics code. The former board in the 1990s was never run with enough importance placed on correcting violations, according to former Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber.

County officers on the ethics board include Probation Director Robert Iusi and Assistant Public Defender Brian Pilatzke, Esq. Town officer representatives include Warrensburg school board member Ash Anand and Glens Falls Common Council member Diana Palmer.