Publicist And Producer BA Raju Dies Of Cardiac Arrest, Celebrities Including Prabhas, SS Rajamouli Mourn The Loss



Chennai: Widespread superstar PRO and movie producer BA Raju isn’t any extra. He died of cardiac arrest on Might 21 on the age of 57. His son took to Twitter sharing the information including that he handed away ‘attributable to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest.’ Additionally Learn – Completely satisfied Birthday Jr NTR: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu And Followers Flood Social Media With Needs For ‘Komaram Bheem’

BA Raju was a famend producer of the Telugu movie trade. He made his debut as a movie producer with Premalo Pavani Kalyan in 2002. Since then, he produced a number of movies together with Premikulu, Chantigaduand and Premalo Pavani Kalyan. Additionally Learn – Jr NTR’s Intense Look In RRR’s New Poster Will Certainly Give You Goosebumps

Following the information of BA Raju’s dying, a number of celebrities took to Twitter expressing grief and mourned the loss. Whereas Jr NTR wrote that the sudden demise has left him shocked, Prabhas wrote, “Shocked by the sudden demise of senior journalist and PRO BA Raju garu, who was nothing wanting a member of the family to me. I labored with him on many movies by my profession and can eternally cherish the expertise. This can be a big loss to TFI. My prayers are with the household. Relaxation in peace Raju garu (sic).” Additionally Learn – Adipurush: Sidharth Shukla To Play Megnath in Prabhas Starrer Mythological Magnum Opus

Check out how celebrities expressed grief and wished energy to BA Raju’s household.

The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the crucial senior movie journalists & PRO,he has contributed significantly to the Movie Trade. I’ve recognized him since my earliest days in TFI. It’s a big loss.Praying for energy to his household. Relaxation in Peace Raju Garu 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/B5lytChlqW — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 22, 2021

Not in a position to course of the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I’ve recognized him since my childhood. We travelled collectively for a few years and I labored with him very intently. pic.twitter.com/N6gbW8DPxv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Really shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Dropping a senior member like him, who has such an unlimited expertise of working as a Movie Journalist & PRO for over 1500 motion pictures, is a void that can not be stuffed.

You’ll be missed. Relaxation in peace. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 22, 2021

Properly wisher and a pricey pal of mine for 37 years.. …RIP pricey BA Raju Garu !! @baraju_SuperHit We’ll miss you ..The Telugu movie trade will miss you!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/RLStqWbtoA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 22, 2021

Probably the most optimistic souls, extraordinarily unhappy to listen to this information.. could his soul Relaxation in Peace🙏🏼 my condolences to his household and family members🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FthHv8RMq7 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) May 22, 2021

Social media is flooded with followers mourning this big loss.