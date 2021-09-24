Publicizing Elizabeth Holmes’ Serious Texts Is the Ultimate Crime Deterrent

The trial of Elizabeth Holmes has made me more determined than ever to avoid committing a crime. I will follow the law from here, thank you very much. It’s not for a noble cause – I don’t have a new sense of morality or a sudden desire to be a very good person. No, I’m passionately attached to the law because committing a crime could, in theory, put me in the same position that disgraced Theranos founder Holmes is in right now: revealing my text message history to court.

Dozens of text messages were read aloud between Holmes and her ex-boyfriend (and ex-business partner) Sunny Balwani during Holmes’ fraud trial this week. Thousands were released by prosecutors and more were obtained by CNBC. Some of the messages talked about problems with the blood test technology, which could help show prosecutors that Holmes knew it didn’t work as advertised. Others were much more… personal. As Holmes wrote to Balwani “You are to me the wind in the desert.” Now, with the “you can go to jail” thing, Holmes has to live with the knowledge that everyone he knows sent that text.

I will plead guilty to the offenses which I did not commit even before I was allowed to read it aloud in court — clumsy (@maladroithe) September 22, 2021

I’m not sure I’m being exaggerating when I say this is my worst nightmare. I can say with confidence that I’ve never told anyone they wind up in the desert, but my text history is still embarrassing as hell. Not everyone? Mine is full of bad tweets and crap talking and screenshots that should never see the light of day. Searching for the word “murder” in iMessage brings up dozens of results, most of which are in conversations about online dating. Here are some moderately-weird-but-not-too-awful messages I’ve sent recently:

And I have to carefully curate these! I only got to comb through a few messages and choose which I thought would help communicate that I was someone who sends some embarrassing texts, but not too awkward. Holmes had dumped everything on the Internet for anyone to see. I asked a friend what she would do if this happened to her. “Hang yourself, I guess,” he replied, another suspicious (and to be clear, exaggerated) Access both of our iMessage history.

If such very high-profile public trials can be a deterrent against others accusing Holmes, it is working. I can say with confidence that I will not develop a false medical testing device and will not deceive investors. I’m going to be very, very good.