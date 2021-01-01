Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra) got married to Astik Giri 5 months ago. The believer dies. A mountain of sorrow and grief falls on the family. Every family lamp is lit and every member is missing. But there is a bit of tension with the evening. She is acting as if nothing has happened. She is still stuck on her social media. He wants to drink soda, he wants to eat chips. Neither AYUSH, nor Gum … This Netflix movie is based on the traditional ways of expressing and dealing with ‘grief’. How can a woman perform a ‘funeral’ at the time of her partner’s death, and she is told at every step what and how to do with her life now? The film manages to entertain as well as inform.

Review: Sandhya is a cool girl. It does not fit into the conservative and ideological thinking of society and the family. She is well educated. He has a master’s degree in English. From family photos to comments on her husband’s death on social media, Sandhya has her own opinion and does not shy away from taking it further. She’s a bit thoughtless, so she also knows how to answer. Writer-director Umesh Bist initially creates an environment in which Sandhya suffers from Post Trace Traumatic Disorder (PCSD), possibly due to a traumatic injury. But this illusion has been dispelled. ‘I’m not crying at all, man and I’m so hungry.’ It’s evening. She secretly tells all this to her friend Nazia Zaidi (Shruti Sharma). Sandhya has its own role to play in the lack of emotion. It strikes at the social norms set in some parts of India regarding the future of the existing widow. In our society, ‘untouchables’ are treated differently. So be it about religion or getting close to people. This patriarchal ideology is deep in our thinking. ‘Crazy’ talks about all this. ‘What will people say?’ It’s a sentence that has forced you and your community to do a lot even when you don’t want to. The film is a social drama, which also digs into broken relationships and romantic relationships. Overall, both the story and the treatment of ‘madness’ are fresh. Sanya Malhotra is at the center of the film and the entire film is on her shoulders. There is no doubt that Sanya has done her job well. She is strong in the offbeat girl. But there are also many flaws, which, as a spectator, you also notice.