Pulses price may decrease, India to import 4.5 lakh ton pulses

The central government has signed agreements to increase the import of pulses from countries like Malawi, Myanmar, Sudan, Kenya and Mozambique. According to the agreement, 4.5 lakh tonnes of pulses will be imported in the next 5 years.

New Delhi. During the last few months, the central government has taken a big decision after making the skyrocketing inflation in pulse prices a political issue by the opposition parties. Under this decision, there will be a large-scale import of pulses. To control the uncontrollable prices of pulses. Under this scheme, the central government has started talks on the import of pulses from countries like Sudan, Kenya and Mozambique.

4.5 lakh tonnes of pulses will be imported in 5 years

The central government is hopeful that agreements can be made for the import of 2-3 lakh tonnes of pulses from these countries. Apart from this, the government has also signed an agreement to import pulses from Malawi and Myanmar. According to the latest agreement, 4.5 lakh tonnes of pulses will be imported in 5 years. As a result, there has been a fall in the prices of pulses in July and August.

25 lakh tonnes of stock declared

Traders have so far declared a stock of 25 lakh tonnes after the central government imposed a stall limit. On the other hand, after a strong profit recovery, buying in soybean has returned from the lower levels. But the price has come under ten thousand on NCDEX. Weak cues from overseas markets kept pressure on the lower levels.

pulses free from import duty

Earlier, on June 16, the central government had exempted moong, urad and tur from import duty to meet the demand for pulses in the country and to control inflation. All three pulses were removed from banned till 31 October 2021 and put in the category of free. Countries like USA, Russia, Canada and Australia had welcomed this initiative of the Government of India.

