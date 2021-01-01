Pulwama clash: Two Hezbollah militants killed in Pulwama clash

On Thursday, militants carried out two consecutive attacks in Kashmir. One attack killed the leader of Apna Party, while another injured two policemen and a civilian. The army and police were engaged in a continuous search operation after the attack.On Friday, two Hezbollah militants clashed with security forces in Pulwama district. In which both were killed. Weapons have been seized from the possession of the slain terrorists. One of the terrorists was involved in the killing of a school soldier a few days ago. A search operation is underway in the area.

According to the information received, the security forces had received information that terrorists were hiding in Khiryu area of ​​Pulwama. The entire area was cordoned off based on the information. Meanwhile, the terrorists were told to surrender, but the terrorists started firing on the team. The skirmishes on both sides lasted a long time. In which both terrorists were killed by security forces. One of the terrorists killed is Musaid Mushtaq. He was a local terrorist. The bodies of the two were taken into custody. Large quantities of weapons were seized from them.

It is estimated from the seized items that both of them were trying to attack. For this, they were hiding in the area, but before that, both of them have been killed. The area was explored long after his death. IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said he had killed school employee Javed Ahmed a few days back. Both were members of a squad that attacked terrorist civilians.

