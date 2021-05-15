Pumpkin juggles lies as she keeps her pregnancy a secret on Mama June: Road To Redemption



Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon found final week that she was pregnant with her second little one.

However she did her greatest to maintain the pregnancy a secret from her mom ‘Mama’ June Shannon and her sister/ward Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson on Friday’s episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption.

Pumpkin additionally threatened a rift with her husband Josh after inviting June for her first go to to their residence with out even giving him a heads-up.

The episode picks up with Josh’s shocked expression after his spouse Pumpkin handed him her pregnancy check, revealing she was anticipating their second little one.

‘How did this occur?’ he asks in a daze.

‘Effectively, when two folks love one another very a lot…’ Pumpkin teases him.

Regardless of his preliminary speechlessness, Josh appears blissful, simply off-guard.

‘I’ll be your child momma for the second time,’ Pumpkin continues, including in a confessional recording, ‘It’s gonna be nice.’

‘There’s nothing in our life that we’ve not been capable of transfer previous,’ she says.

However Pumpkin is in no rush to inform her household, as she worries it is going to upset her sister Alana, who feared she was a burden on everybody within the earlier episode.

Simply then, Alana coincidentally walks into the room and sees Josh and Pumpkin speaking, however they awkwardly play it off as if nothing occurred.

‘Simply chillin’ like a villain,’ Pumpkin says unconvincingly.

She has issues with her youthful sister later within the day, when she throws a match after Pumpkin asks her to assist carry in some groceries.

As soon as they get into the kitchen, Alana simply tosses the luggage of meals onto the ground to return to her college Zoom session.

She additional annoys Pumpkin when she calls out from the dwelling and asks her massive sister to make her a snack.

Pumpkin suggests an apple, however Alana desires Fudge Rounds as an alternative, which she is aware of she’s not purported to be consuming after her father Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson revealed he had diabetes and she could be in danger as effectively.

Pumpkin ignores her and throws an apple at her in annoyance.

In the meantime, Josh meets up together with his pal Cody for some beers to share the information of his spouse’s pregnancy and to rejoice one final time earlier than he has to seek out a job.

However after loads of drinks they determine to get Josh a tattoo on the parlor subsequent door.

When he arrives residence, Pumpkin is affected by morning illness within the toilet and is hunched over the bathroom.

Josh thinks that is a good time to point out off the tattoo he obtained of a pumpkin with her nickname written on it, which will get a shocked look out of her, as she thinks he ought to have been searching for jobs ‘or a minimum of holding my hair again’ as an alternative of consuming and getting a tattoo.

Later, she folds laundry whereas chatting with her daughter Ella, who says she desires a ‘little cake’ at her upcoming celebration.

‘There’s gonna be a lot of fats folks right here. So we’re gonna want a massive cake,’ Pumpkin jokes.

Ella asks for her Gigi, or Mama June, to come back to the get together, and her mom reluctantly agrees.

Then there’s a quick scene wherein Sugar Bear’s spouse Jennifer meets June’s sister-in-law Janice for lunch.

She explains why she kicked out Mike and says he is now allowed to see Alana, however he is to not go close to Josh or Pumpkin.

They wrap up the dialog by fats shaming June and joking about her carrying a two-piece bathing go well with on the seaside.

‘Cheers to June holding her fats a** in Florida,’ says Janice.

June’s struggling to hold up framed photographs with adhesive at her residence as they fall to the bottom and shatter when she will get a name from Pumpkin to ask her and her boyfriend Geno to Ella’s celebration.

‘Despite the fact that me and Mama have very totally different opinions about tips on how to be the very best mom, she is a good Gigi to Ella,’ Pumpkin admits in a confessional second later.

June is simply excited to ‘be underneath the identical roof’ as her daughters, although Pumpkin hasn’t bothered to seek the advice of Josh about it but.

She even provides to let her mom spend the night time of their home, regardless of not having even shared the handle with her earlier than.

After the decision, June and Geno head to a native toy retailer close to their Florida residence the place she appears to snap up the whole lot in sight for her granddaughter.

Again at residence, Pumpkin reveals she’s been hiding sweats within the storage drawer underneath her oven as she goes to city on some cupcakes and sweet.

However Alana catches her when she walks into the kitchen and thinks she’s a hypocrite, although Pumpkin is aware of she’s simply hungry due to stress and her pregnancy.

Pumpkin tries to make clear that Alana should not eat the unhealthy meals as a result of she must shed weight and she has a increased danger of diabetes, however the youthful sister simply claims that she would not have diabetes, regardless of not having been to a physician but to get examined.

Whereas they bicker over Alana’s unhealthy overeating, Josh is seen visiting native enterprise and handing out his résumé, however nobody appears to be hiring.

In a second of desperation he visits Sugar Bear’s landscaping store, and he agrees to present Josh a job as payback for letting him camp out on his garden for a few days when Jennifer kicked him out of the home.

Josh additionally blurts out that Pumpkin is pregnant through the assembly, earlier than swearing Mike to secrecy.

Again at residence, Pumpkin and Alana are stress-free on the sofa with their sister Jessica and consuming sugary snacks.

Alana says she likes that Pumpkin is consuming sugary meals now, and proceeds to have a competitors to see who can squirt a tube of fruit-flavored goo down their throats quickest.

Josh arrives after the competition and admits he obtained a job with Sugar Bear, which will get a robust mocking from Pumpkin, although he tells her she wants to chop out the sniping in order that he would not get fired.

As he will get as much as depart he will get caught within the tiny pink chair he sat in and falls sideways on to the ground, which will get a real chortle out of his household and even the movie crew.

The subsequent day he is seen loading up landscaping gear with Mike

‘I do know all people offers Sugar Bear s***, however he’s making an attempt to repair his relationship together with his daughter, so I imagine he’s obtained his priorities proper,’ Josh says sympathetically in a confessional recording.

He invitations Sugar Bear to Ella’s birthday as a form gesture, unaware that June can be coming.

After work, Mike goes residence to Jennifer, who hounds him about mendacity after he says he employed a new man.

He admits that it is Josh and even lets slip that Pumpkin is pregnant, which will get a devilish look out of Jennifer as she vows to inform everybody concerning the pregnancy earlier than Pumpkin has even introduced it.

The time comes for Pumpkin and Josh’s household’s go to to her Aunt Doe Doe’s home for dinner, which they’ve accomplished weekly ever since June began to battle with dependancy.

The dinner has loads of hearty meals, and Alana makes up a plate with two pulled pork sandwiches slathered in barbecue sauce, plus loads of potato chips and a few corn as she skips the salad.

‘Pumpkin has been throughout me this week about meals,’ she complains after her sister remarks on the shortage of salad. ‘That is Doe Doe’s home, settle down!’

Then Pumpkin reveals that June is coming to Ella’s celebration, which Doe Doe thinks is each ‘a good factor and a dangerous factor.’

Regardless of her historical past, she will not be drug examined on the get together as a signal that they belief her extra now.

Alana caps off the meal with desert by brining on cookie to Pumpkin and holding a stack of 5 to herself, which elicits extra criticism.

‘I do not perceive why all people is pushing this diabetes factor. I really feel fantastic!’ she shouts, including, ‘I am gonna eat what I would like, once I need.’

‘Lady, you are asking for a diabetic coma,’ Pumpkin warns her.

The episode ends with Alana threatening to maneuver in with June in Florida in order that she can eat no matter she desires, which appears to foreshadow extra points with her food regimen.

