Pumpkin refuses to let Mama June live with her if boyfriend Geno goes to jail: ‘This is too much’

Pumpkin refuses to let Mama June live with her if boyfriend Geno goes to jail: ‘This is too a lot’



The finale of Mama June: Highway to Redemption ended on a excessive word, after a season of watching the Shannon household anxiously await the outcomes of June’s felony trial.

The 41-year-old actuality star, who was charged with possession of crack cocaine again in 2019 and going through the potential of serving two years in jail, was sentenced to 100 hours of group service.

Moreover, she should stay employed and be beneath courtroom supervision for a yr.

The remainder of episode, nonetheless, chronicled the times earlier than June went to courtroom as they feared the worst, starting with Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson wanting uneasy as she did her homework.

‘What’s your drawback? You are performing actual bizarre. You are being all gloomy,’ June’s second oldest daughter Jessica, 24, requested Alana, 15, who instantly obtained emotional.

The Toddlers and Tiaras alum tearfully replied: ‘No teenager ought to have to undergo this a lot drama. I am over right here worrying about if my mama’s gonna go to jail or not, diabetes outcomes, and likewise questioning if Pumpkin’s even gonna have room for me as soon as the newborn comes.’

‘I imply, I am glad for one more little child to be working round, however I simply really feel like I am gonna be a burden extra not than none now,’ Alana confessed.

Whereas Alana identified Jessica was already sleeping on Pumpkin’s sofa, her sibling assured her she already had ‘plans in course of’ and was on the lookout for a job.

In response, Alana cheekily suggests Jessica would ‘be making financial institution’ if she was a stripper.

Noticing that her sister was nonetheless being uncharacteristically withdrawn, Jessica asks once more: ‘Alana, what’s your drawback? You are simply so quiet. We will speak about anything.’

‘I simply been excited about how Sugar Bear introduced Jennifer to the get together. She at all times desires to be the focus, and she or he come right here, and she or he need to begin with Mama. Like, that is the very first thing she did when she obtained right here,’ Alana tells Jessica.

Moreover, Alana mentioned she was confused that her father ‘at all times claims’ he desires to see her and have a relationship, however at all times brings her pot stirring stepmother.

‘I do not assume he actually is aware of who I’m,’ she sighed. ‘I simply assume I am executed with him. ‘Trigger if I am executed with all of it, there is not any motive for him to be within the image, and there is not any motive for me to have to stress about it.’

In the meantime, Mama June will get a 15-minute go to with her boyfriend, Geno, from behind a glass partition, through which she spoke to him by a cellphone.

Nonetheless livid at him for his having her taken into custody to expertise the cruel actuality of jail, the mother-of-four is unwilling to discuss to him.

‘She’s mad at me, however if it will get her to come round even a bit of bit and take into consideration the probabilities. If I am going to jail and she or he would not, you recognize, I imply, then what? She’s blind. She’s been on a walker. She’s obtained lipidemia. She leans on me for every thing,’ he mentioned in a confessional.

To Alana’s pleasure, Pumpkin and her husband Joshua Efird reveal she doesn’t have diabetes, however due to her household historical past suggested her to try to eat more healthy.

‘You being chubby at your age and never consuming such as you’re supposed to, and that may’t actually occur,’ Pumpkin, who is pregnant with her second little one, pressured.

The 21-year-old actuality star, who has authorized guardianship of Pumpkin, famous she now not desires to eat like how they grew up and aspires to be a more healthy household.

Whereas in her jail cell, Mama June meets her new roommate, who she asks: ‘Are you aware who the f**okay I’m?’

‘I do not give a f**okay who the f**okay you might be. And sure, I do know who you might be,’ her new cellmate responds, earlier than revealing Sheriff Brunson reached out to her to are available and discuss to her.

Then, she opened up about dropping her thoughts, youngsters and dignity after utilizing ‘cocaine for over 14 years’ and bouncing out and in of jail since 2008.

Earlier than calling off Geno’s jail expertise after saying she was ‘scared straight,’ Mama June admitted her fears about life with out Geno, who she says is like her ‘seeing eye canine.’

Mama June is then pressured to think about what she’ll do if she would not go to jail, however Geno does.

‘The youngsters are fearful about it too, dude. Alana and I talked the opposite day, and she or he’s fearful about you going to jail,’ Geno tells her.

In a confessional, she tells cameras: ‘We have been collectively nearly each day for 5 years, and we have had one another’s again. So I do not know what’s gonna occur if he will get sentenced’

In a confessional, she tells cameras: ‘We have been collectively nearly each day for 5 years, and we have had one another’s again. So I do not know what’s gonna occur if he will get sentenced.’

Moreover, Mama June says she would ‘die’ if she was put away for 2 years.

After their dialog, she FaceTimes her daughters Pumpkin, Jessica and Alana about being behind bars and asks them to be at her courtroom date in 9 days.

At some point earlier than Mama June’s courtroom date, she visits her household to speak about what would occur if Geno goes to jail.

‘I noticed that if Geno does go to jail, I will be in Florida on my own. I do not know no person there. I haven’t got a job. I can not get round,’ she begins.

Wanting confused, Pumpkin asks: ‘What does which have to do with me?’

‘I simply want to come again to Georgia and be, like–be, like, your roommate,’ she says to Pumpkin’s dread.

In his confessional, Pumpkin’s husband quips ‘there is no amount of cash that you might pay me to live with June. She’s gonna have to work out one thing.’

‘Mama, there is no manner in hell you are transferring in with me,’ Pumpkin tells her mother, who is damage by the rejection.

Pumpkin explains: ‘Each time one thing goes incorrect, you at all times need to dump it off on me. This is my home. I moved out of your home to have my very own home with my household.’

The following day, the household exhibits up to courtroom to help June, who is almost late to her personal sentencing.

Whereas ready for almost 5 hours, Alana says this is ‘one of many hardest issues’ she has had to do.’

‘Is Mama gonna come out in handcuffs? Is she gonna simply stroll out? I imply, we already misplaced her as soon as to medication. This time, we would simply lose her to jail,’ the teenager says in a confessional.

Ultimately June comes out and divulges she wouldn’t be going to jail, however can have to full 100 hours of group service.

‘If you happen to change your life round, folks see that positively and provide you with one other likelihood, and this is my different likelihood. Mama June ain’t going again within the slammer. However look, I am nonetheless getting punished,’ June mentioned in her confessional.

Sadly, Geno’s case was not settled.

‘I am undoubtedly glad for June, and I need her to be glad that she’s not going to jail. However there’s nonetheless a chance that I’ll,’ he says throughout his confessional.

Pumpkin says realizing Geno’s case ‘is nonetheless a steady course of’ is ‘form of aggravating’ and drags her and the entire household again into the stress.

To rejoice June’s excellent news, the household exit to ‘get some fats lady meals.’

‘I am very glad that my case is resolved and this darkish cloud is gone,’ June says to the cameras. ‘However I actually really feel unhealthy for Geno, as a result of his darkish cloud is nonetheless looming over him.’

Whereas eating with her household, she raises a toast to herself for being free.

‘Lots of {couples} do not survive the bulls**t that me and Geno went by. We’re a group and if he goes to jail, life as I do know it can change instantly,’ June says.

She continued: ‘I do know that I’ve put numerous my issues on my household’s plate, however I do not know the place else to flip.’

‘I imply, for 16 months I’ve labored actually onerous to get my ladies and my household again collectively. So I am simply gonna step in and see if they are often there for me simply this yet one more time,’ she concludes. ‘Who is aware of what might occur? And who is aware of the place Mama June might be at?’

‘Lots of {couples} do not survive the bulls**t that me and Geno went by. We’re a group and if he goes to jail, life as I do know it can change instantly,’ June says