Pune traffic police towing crane bike: Pune traffic police towing by two-wheeler Viral Video: In Pune, traffic police hanged a man with a two-wheeler in the air

You will be surprised to see the picture from Pune, Maharashtra. The picture is that you will be forced to think. In fact, the traffic police in Pune are in such an alert mode, leave the bike and take the two-wheeler. The whole incident took place in Nana Peth area. When the case escalated, the photo went viral and traffic police were ordered to investigate and clarify the matter. The traffic constable has been transferred there.

The Department of Transportation has disclosed the whole matter and said the bike was parked in a no-parking zone. So while the bike was being lifted, the cyclist deliberately forcibly sat on the bike. After the photo went viral on social media, people surrounded the traffic police.

Didn’t hear that person and hung on the crane with the bike

People present there say that the cyclist was repeatedly pleading that my bike should not be parked in the no-parking zone. I stood on the side of the road for two minutes. I have not parked my bike. Out of Armageddon. Please do not take any action against me. Despite this, the traffic police did not listen to the man and picked up the two-wheeler along with the two-wheeler from the crane.

The bike was parked in a no-parking area, DCP Traffic said. When our officers picked him up, suddenly the young man came and sat on him. Told him to get down. He then admitted his mistake and paid the fine.

Replacement of traffic constable

Traffic Constable Rajendra Chalwadi has been transferred to the control room. On the other hand, DCP Rahul Shriram says it happened suddenly but the jawans should have taken care of it. We just removed him from duty. He said the cyclist had to get down first.

