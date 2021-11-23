Punjab: All pending challans of Auto-Rickshaw Drivers will be waived off announced Congress CM Charanjit Singh Channi Announcement: Outstanding challans will be waived, new registration certificates will also be available

Congress-ruled Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has made a big promise to auto-rickshaw drivers. He said that new registration certificates would be issued to the auto owners, while their outstanding challans would also be waived off.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, “In Ludhiana city on November 22, CM Channi announced that soon new registration certificates would be issued to auto drivers so that they could not be exploited.”

The CMO was further reported by news agency “ANI” that the CM also announced that the challans which are due will also be waived off. He also acknowledged the demand of auto-rickshaw owners to draw a yellow line exclusively for plying of auto-rickshaws.

In fact, auto-rickshaw drivers got an unusual guest in the state’s Ludhiana city on Monday, as the CM made an unscheduled stop on the way to Anaj Mandi to listen to their problems.

Channi was accompanied by Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu during this period. During this both sat on wooden benches and listened to the problems of auto rickshaw drivers. During this time, tea and buttermilk were also given to them by the auto rickshaw drivers.

During the interaction, the CM assured the auto rickshaw drivers that he would consider their genuine demands. Since, due to the presence of CM, a huge crowd of auto-rickshaw drivers had reached there.

In such a situation, the Chief Minister stood on the stool and started addressing the gathering amidst heavy applause. CM Channi struck an emotional chord with him during this, as he recalled how he himself drove an auto-rickshaw in the initial days.

The CM, during his impromptu visit, announced that new registration certificates would soon be issued to auto-rickshaw drivers to stop their harassment. Also all pending challans will be waived off. He asked the auto rickshaw drivers to follow the traffic rules and work honestly.

According to the CM, “Ludhiana has 15,000 auto rickshaw drivers and 30,000 others who earn their livelihood by running rehri (food stalls and fruit vegetables). The police collect money from them, which will not be allowed.”

