Punjab Assembly Election 2022: ABP-C Voter Survey: Your broom can run in Punjab this time … What will happen to Congress-Akali Dal? – abp news c Voter polls Aam Aadmi Party may come to power in Punjab Assembly elections

Highlights The BJP may have to bear the loss of the farmers’ movement

Neither party comes out with an absolute majority at this time

You benefit the most from this time

Chandigarh

Along with Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Punjab will also have elections in 2022. All the political parties are busy setting their own pieces regarding the Punjab Assembly elections. At the same time, according to ABP News and C-Voter polls, if elections are held now, the Congress could get 32 ​​per cent, the Akali Dal 22 per cent, the Aam Aadmi Party 36 per cent, the BJP 4 per cent and others 6 per cent.

Speaking of seats in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party may emerge as the largest party this time. Currently, AAP is the opposition party in the state. According to the survey, AAP may form a government in the forthcoming Assembly elections. The state needs 59 seats to form a government.

Total space 117 You 49-55 Congress 39-47 Akali Dal 17-25 BJP 0-1 Others 0-1

Speaking of the last assembly elections, the Congress came up with an absolute majority. Congress got 77 seats, Akali Dal got 15, AAP got 20, BJP got 3 and others got 2 seats. The bear agitation has been going on against the agricultural laws for the last one year. Most of the farmers in Punjab are stuck in this. This issue will be important in the upcoming assembly elections.